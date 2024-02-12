TÜV SÜD accredited for testing and certification of hydrogen generation systems according to ISO 22734
ISO 22734:2019 is an international standard that specifies the requirements for the design, safety and performance of hydrogen generation systems. The standard applies to systems that produce hydrogen by electrolysis of water, for both stationary and mobile applications. Testing and certification in accordance with ISO 22734:2019 is an important prerequisite for the market launch and acceptance of hydrogen systems, which play a key role in the energy transition and decarbonisation.
TÜV SÜD has extensive experience and expertise in the testing and certification of hydrogen systems. Testing on a laboratory scale (up to approx. 150 kW output) can be carried out in our own laboratories, for example in the hydrogen laboratory in Garching and in the laboratory for environmental simulation and electrical testing in Straubing. Larger-scale systems can be tested directly on site at the customer's premises. Once the tests have been successfully completed, the "hydrogen system" test mark is awarded, which certifies conformity with ISO 22734:2019.
“We are delighted to be the first to receive accreditation for the testing and certification of hydrogen systems in accordance with ISO 22734:2019. This enables us to offer our customers a comprehensive one-stop service covering all aspects of hydrogen system safety, quality and performance,” says Martin Sekura, Hydrogen Business Development Manager at TÜV SÜD.
In preparation for the complete system certification for the electrolyser, it makes sense to test and certify the materials and components used. These tests can also be carried out at TÜV SÜD. In addition to system certification in accordance with ISO 22734, TÜV SÜD also supports manufacturers with the CE labelling required for placing the electrolysis system on the market by ensuring conformity with the relevant European directives and regulations.
With the accreditation for the testing and certification of hydrogen systems according to ISO 22734:2019, TÜV SÜD emphasises its leading position as an independent testing service provider for hydrogen technologies. The company offers comprehensive services for the entire hydrogen value chain, from production, transport and storage to utilisation in various applications such as fuel cell vehicles or industrial processes.
Further information: https://www.tuvsud.com/en/themes/hydrogen/hydrogen-services-that-enable-safety-for-your-ideas