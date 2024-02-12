Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Story Box-ID: 975945

TÜV SÜD AG Westendstraße 199 80686 München, Deutschland http://www.tuvsud.com/de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Dirk Moser-Delarami +49 89 57911592
Logo der Firma TÜV SÜD AG

TÜV SÜD accredited for testing and certification of hydrogen generation systems according to ISO 22734

(lifePR) (München, )
TÜV SÜD Product Service GmbH is the first certification body to receive accreditation from the German accreditation body DAkkS for the testing and certification of hydrogen generation systems and electrolysis systems in accordance with ISO 22734:2019. This enables manufacturers of hydrogen systems to prove the safety, quality and performance of their products.

ISO 22734:2019 is an international standard that specifies the requirements for the design, safety and performance of hydrogen generation systems. The standard applies to systems that produce hydrogen by electrolysis of water, for both stationary and mobile applications. Testing and certification in accordance with ISO 22734:2019 is an important prerequisite for the market launch and acceptance of hydrogen systems, which play a key role in the energy transition and decarbonisation.

TÜV SÜD has extensive experience and expertise in the testing and certification of hydrogen systems. Testing on a laboratory scale (up to approx. 150 kW output) can be carried out in our own laboratories, for example in the hydrogen laboratory in Garching and in the laboratory for environmental simulation and electrical testing in Straubing. Larger-scale systems can be tested directly on site at the customer's premises. Once the tests have been successfully completed, the "hydrogen system" test mark is awarded, which certifies conformity with ISO 22734:2019.

“We are delighted to be the first to receive accreditation for the testing and certification of hydrogen systems in accordance with ISO 22734:2019. This enables us to offer our customers a comprehensive one-stop service covering all aspects of hydrogen system safety, quality and performance,” says Martin Sekura, Hydrogen Business Development Manager at TÜV SÜD.

In preparation for the complete system certification for the electrolyser, it makes sense to test and certify the materials and components used. These tests can also be carried out at TÜV SÜD. In addition to system certification in accordance with ISO 22734, TÜV SÜD also supports manufacturers with the CE labelling required for placing the electrolysis system on the market by ensuring conformity with the relevant European directives and regulations.

With the accreditation for the testing and certification of hydrogen systems according to ISO 22734:2019, TÜV SÜD emphasises its leading position as an independent testing service provider for hydrogen technologies. The company offers comprehensive services for the entire hydrogen value chain, from production, transport and storage to utilisation in various applications such as fuel cell vehicles or industrial processes.

Further information: https://www.tuvsud.com/en/themes/hydrogen/hydrogen-services-that-enable-safety-for-your-ideas

Anlagen

Website Promotion

Website Promotion
Für die oben stehenden Stories, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2024, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Stories, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.