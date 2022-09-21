TÜV SÜD Group supports RTE in grid connection of France´s first offshore wind farms

TÜV SÜD AG

TÜV Hessen stands for the safety and sustainability of products, plants and services and the safe interaction of people, technology and the environment. In technical testing and certification, TÜV Hessen is the market leader in Hesse, but also in demand throughout Germany and internationally successful. TÜV Hessen has more than 60 locations in Hesse, branches in four other German states and partner companies on three continents.



TÜV Hessen is an associated company of TÜV SÜD AG (55 percent) and the State of Hesse (45 percent) and generated sales of around 171 million euros in 2021. www.tuev-hessen.de Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 25,000 employees work at over 1.000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. www.tuvsud.com

