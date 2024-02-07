TÜV SÜD Academy is exclusive licence partner of VDA QMC in Switzerland

TÜV SÜD Schweiz AG began offering training and exams developed by the Quality Management Centre (QMC) in the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) in Switzerland on 1 January 2024. The company thus now also operates as an exclusive QMC licence partner in the Swiss confederation. VDA QMC and its worldwide network of licence partners support quality management needs of companies in the automotive industry in accordance with the standardised recommendations of the VDA volumes.



“We are delighted that we can now include Swiss suppliers in our offering of all training and qualification events for the VDA volumes”, says Vanessa Tessier, Business Unit Manager Academy of TÜV SÜD Schweiz AG. “Companies in the automotive industry can now find all important quality management training courses here from a single source – in-house, online or as open events in Basel or Zurich.”



Comprehensive training portfolio including niche topics

Participants in these training courses on VDA volumes now offered by TÜV SÜD Schweiz AG in Switzerland will benefit from the company’s pool of experienced trainers, who have been holding the training courses in Germany since 1998. In the medium term, TÜV SÜD Schweiz plans to train further local trainers and expand its portfolio to include courses and seminars in French and Italian. As a further advantage of the close collaboration between TÜV SÜD Academy in Switzerland and Germany, online training courses are open to participants from both countries. This enables TÜV SÜD Academy to add niche topics for small target groups to its offering.



The following training courses from the VDA QMC portfolio are on offer: VDA 6.3 Process Auditor and Product Safety & Conformity Representative (PSCR), VDA Field Failure Analysis, Product Auditor VDA 6.5, VDA 2 – Production Process and Product Approval. A detailed overview can be found on the website of TÜV SÜD Academy. At present all training courses and seminars are offered in German and English.



Comprehensive quality management training

TÜV SÜD has been a licence partner for training and qualification events on the VDA volumes in Germany since 1998 and in India since 2012. TÜV SÜD Academy also offers further quality management training for the automotive industry outside VDA QMC, for example on IATF 16949. The Academy of TÜV SÜD Schweiz AG has been represented in Basel and Zurich since July 2022.

