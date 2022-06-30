Services for a safe, available and sustainable process industry
TÜV SÜD at ACHEMA 2022Leverkusen, )
When it comes to life cycle services (LCS) for a plant or piece of equipment, the worldwide process industry places its trust in the solutions provided by TÜV SÜD. TÜV SÜD Chemie Service GmbH is a subsidiary of TÜV SÜD Group, formed through a merger of the inspectorates and owner’s engineering departments of large chemical companies. The process-engineering experts continually improve their services in step with the progress of technologies, systems and know-how in this industry. They keep a close eye on technical innovations such as Industry 4.0 – also known as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and big data as well as on increasing requirements for sustainability in processes and products.
The core business of TÜV SÜD Chemie Service is made up of testing, inspection and certification (TIC) and engineering services catering to the needs of companies in the process industry. These services include periodic inspections in accordance with regulatory requirements, optimised management of inspection intervals and hazard and risk analyses. In-depth familiarity with the regulatory acts, regulations and standards forms the basis of the company’s services. Other benefits for plant operators and managers include digital access to their equipment and plant data and fully digital documentation via TÜV SÜD’s proprietary smartDAMAS database.
AMAIS, HAZOP+ and VERIchem
Aware that digital transformation brings new challenges for companies in its wake, TÜV SÜD’s experts are developing services to address these challenges, including AMAIS (Asset Monitoring Artificial Intelligence Support), an innovative solution which uses AI and sensors to monitor the state of repair of plants or equipment. AMAIS enables permanent monitoring of plants and the evaluation of sensor data with the help of predictive algorithms. The information is visualised on a dashboard for the operator and options for action are indicated.
Safety, integrity and economic efficiency are crucial factors in the operation of production equipment in the process industry. HAZOP+, a combination of HAZOP, operational excellence (OPEX) and AI-based methods, offers a holistic approach to open up synergies for the continual improvement of safety, operability, service life and plant availability – whilst observing all regulatory requirements. AMAIS and HAZOP+ have been developed as joint efforts by TÜV SÜD Chemie Service and atlan-tec systems.
In the global battle against climate change, sustainable processes and products are in high demand, also in the process industry. With VERIchem, TÜV SÜD has developed a method that enables neutral and transparent validation and verification of CO2 emissions in production processes based on the ISO/IEC 17029 and other relevant codes and standards. The procedure supports the definition of a reference baseline for CO2 emissions, which can be used to measure both the success of individual actions for improvement and the progress throughout the decarbonisation process.
At TÜV SÜD’s stand at ACHEMA, the experts from TÜV SÜD Chemie Service, TÜV Hessen and atlan-tec systems will showcase these innovative solutions alongside the entire portfolio of services for the process industry offered by TÜV SÜD Group. Further information is also available at www.tuvsud.com/en/industries/chemical-and-process, www.tuev-hessen.de/en/ and www.atlan-tec.com/en
TÜV SÜD lectures at ACHEMA:
• Energy Production 4.0: With total sustainability control and AI into the future,
Thomas Froese/ Yalcin Ölmez, Hall 9.1. Room Esprit,
Wednesday 24 August 2022, 11:30 am–12:00 pm;
• HAZOP+ – How chemical plants are becoming safer and more economical with the help of AI,
Thomas Froese/Dr Hans-Volkmar Schwarz, Hall 9.1. Room Genios,
Thursday 25 August 2022, 11:30 am–12:00 pm.