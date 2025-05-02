Reliable partner for the expansion of renewable energies

Germany is among the world’s leading users of photovoltaic (PV) systems. In 2024, the country’s PV-generated power as a percentage of gross electricity generation reached a new peak of 14.7 percent. “PV makes a major contribution to the success of the energy transition,” says Michael Lange, Senior Due Diligence Manager at TÜV SÜD Industrie Service GmbH, and lists the expansion of agrivoltaics plus the smart combination of wind turbines and PV systems as further technologies that will drive the transition.In the case of agrivoltaics, the DIN SPEC 91434 standard sets out clear framework conditions for combining agricultural production and sustainable energy. The combination of wind power and photovoltaic systems offers the ability to improve power supply continuity by incorporating different generation profiles and to accelerate the expansion of renewable energies by using a common point of connection.TÜV SÜD supports planners, developers, and operators in achieving compliance in the realization of agrivoltaics and hybrid power generation systems. The experts at the testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) company also bolster decision-making processes by photovoltaic farm purchasers, sellers, and investors by supplying robust technical due diligence (TDD) and feasibility studies, assessments of contractual bases and financing models, and in-depth analyses of technical requirements.“Our services cover the storage and transportation of renewable energies as well as their production,” explains Kristijan Cizmar, Head of Energy Systems / Software & Cyber Security at TÜV SÜD Product Service GmbH. “We provide holistic support for our customers along their journey to a world of sustainable energy, and ensure their compliance with national and international requirements.”Focusing particularly on the multidimensional nature of TÜV SÜD’s portfolio of services, the company’s experts supply extensive testing and certification services for electrical safety, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), functional safety (FuSa), cybersecurity, software quality, and accessibility to ensure that renewable energy systems meet the required standards of safety and quality.A further key topic at TÜV SÜD addresses reliability and safety throughout the entire electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. The range of services in this field include integrity testing of the communication interfaces between EVs and charging infrastructure, manufacturer’s tests of charging systems, and support in the establishment and operation of charging infrastructure—for example, in the form of testing during construction and planning—as well as periodic testing and carrying out of safety analyses.• “First Experience Report on Dealing with the Requirements of the New EU Battery Regulation”, by Benjamin Sommer, Senior Account Manager at TÜV SÜD, May 7, 2025, 2.30 to 4 pm, Hall C2, Booth C2.230 (talk as part of the “Signposts and Guard Rails in the Energy Storage Growth Market” session).For more information about the services offered by TÜV SÜD, visit