Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Story Box-ID: 1002992

TÜV SÜD AG Westendstraße 199 80686 München, Deutschland http://www.tuvsud.com/de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Dirk Moser-Delarami +49 89 57911592
Logo der Firma TÜV SÜD AG

Optimizing time to market in development of medical devices

TÜV SÜD at COMPAMED trade show – including talk

(lifePR) (Munich / Duesseldorf, )
At COMPAMED, held in Duesseldorf from November 11 to 14, 2024, TÜV SÜD will present its comprehensive range of services for the in vitro diagnostics and medical technology industries (Hall 8a, booth P27). The trade show, held in parallel with MEDICA, is a central platform for the latest innovations in medical technology. This year TÜV SÜD will focus on methods for accelerating the development and approval (or time to market) of medical devices, a crucial factor for success in the fiercely competitive medtech industry.

Bernd Schleimer, Head of Customer Services and Sales In Vitro Diagnostics and MedTech Industry at TÜV SÜD, points out, “Innovative strength and time to market are the two areas in which innovation and market leaders far outstrip their competition. The new TÜV SÜD Infinity Program provides concrete proposals for achieving this.”

Integrated support across all development phases
TÜV SÜD’s Infinity-Program is a range of tailored services covering the entire life cycle of a medical device. The agile process model optimizes time to market by integrating closely connected processes such as innovation management, risk management, requirements and usability engineering, development, testing, and certification. It delivers advantages including reduced cost of errors, minimized risk from avoidable iterations, and improved customer benefit, and enables time to market to be cut by up to 75 percent.

The Infinity Program is built on TÜV SÜD’s catalog of leading practices, among them systematic analysis of the most frequent nonconformities, structured dialogs in line with MDCG 2022-11, and agile process models for parallelizing development global market access processes.

TÜV SÜD talk at COMPAMED 2024
“Innovationskraft: Leading Practices der Time-2-Market optimierten Entwicklung“ (talk in German; translation of title: Innovative Strength: Leading Practices in Time-2-Market-Optimized Development)
Bernd Schleimer, Head of Customer Service and Sales In Vitro Diagnostics and Medical Technology Industry at TÜV SÜD
November 12, 2024, 11:30 am –12:00 pm, Halle 8b, booth G40

About COMPAMED
COMPAMED is a leading international trade show for medical technology suppliers and is held in Duesseldorf. Around 735 exhibitors present innovative components, modules, OEM equipment, microtechnology, raw materials, production materials, manufacturing equipment, etc. The trade show also holds two specialist forums–COMPAMED HIGH-TECH FORUM and COMPAMED SUPPLIERS FORUM – with fascinating presentations including time for discussion of industry themes.
www.compamed-tradefair.com

About TÜV SÜD
TÜV SÜD Product Service has over 30 years of experience in testing, certification, and approval of medical devices and in vitro diagnostic medical devices and in dealing with regulatory requirements for a host of different markets. The company’s aim is to provide guarantees of the safety, quality, and sustainability of medical devices and their successful placement on the market. Operating a global network of accredited testing laboratories, TÜV SÜD is regarded as the leading service provider for the medical device industry. 

Further information:

Anlagen

Website Promotion

Website Promotion

TÜV SÜD AG

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. About 28,000 employees work at over 1.000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. tuvsud.com

Für die oben stehenden Stories, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2024, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Stories, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.