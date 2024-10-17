Optimizing time to market in development of medical devices

Bernd Schleimer, Head of Customer Services and Sales In Vitro Diagnostics and MedTech Industry at TÜV SÜD, points out, “Innovative strength and time to market are the two areas in which innovation and market leaders far outstrip their competition. The new TÜV SÜD Infinity Program provides concrete proposals for achieving this.”TÜV SÜD’s Infinity-Program is a range of tailored services covering the entire life cycle of a medical device. The agile process model optimizes time to market by integrating closely connected processes such as innovation management, risk management, requirements and usability engineering, development, testing, and certification. It delivers advantages including reduced cost of errors, minimized risk from avoidable iterations, and improved customer benefit, and enables time to market to be cut by up to 75 percent.The Infinity Program is built on TÜV SÜD’s catalog of leading practices, among them systematic analysis of the most frequent nonconformities, structured dialogs in line with MDCG 2022-11, and agile process models for parallelizing development global market access processes.“Innovationskraft: Leading Practices der Time-2-Market optimierten Entwicklung“ (talk in German; translation of title: Innovative Strength: Leading Practices in Time-2-Market-Optimized Development)Bernd Schleimer, Head of Customer Service and Sales In Vitro Diagnostics and Medical Technology Industry at TÜV SÜDNovember 12, 2024, 11:30 am –12:00 pm, Halle 8b, booth G40COMPAMED is a leading international trade show for medical technology suppliers and is held in Duesseldorf. Around 735 exhibitors present innovative components, modules, OEM equipment, microtechnology, raw materials, production materials, manufacturing equipment, etc. The trade show also holds two specialist forums–COMPAMED HIGH-TECH FORUM and COMPAMED SUPPLIERS FORUM – with fascinating presentations including time for discussion of industry themes.TÜV SÜD Product Service has over 30 years of experience in testing, certification, and approval of medical devices and in vitro diagnostic medical devices and in dealing with regulatory requirements for a host of different markets. The company’s aim is to provide guarantees of the safety, quality, and sustainability of medical devices and their successful placement on the market. Operating a global network of accredited testing laboratories, TÜV SÜD is regarded as the leading service provider for the medical device industry.Further information: