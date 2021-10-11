New standard for industrial additive manufacturing sites

“Using the new standard, component manufacturers can streamline supplier audits to an enormous extent”, says Simon Schlagintweit, Lead Auditor Additive Manufacturing at TÜV SÜD. “This facilitates the auditing process and ensures the quality of industrial-scale additive manufacturing throughout the supply chain.” Even the tiniest deviations in feedstock or machine calibration may adversely affect component stability. Given this, ISO/ASTM 52920 defines both quality-related factors in the process chain and processes at manufacturing sites. ISO/ASTM 52920 is divided into three aspects: “Qualification of the additive system operations”, “Quality assurance” and “Verification of the part requirements”. Sub-aspects include data preparation, system setup and post-processing. Other essential clauses concern the continuous improvement process, part specifications and a validation plan.The new standard adopts an integrated instead of a product-specific approach, which is also suitable for regulated sectors, including the automotive, rail, aerospace and medtech industries. It applies to all methods included in the scope of the ISO/ASTM 52900 standard and was developed in a collaboration between the ISO/TC 261 “Additive Manufacturing” and CEN/TC 438 “Additive Manufacturing Processes” Technical Committees of the French standardisation institute, Association française de normalisation (AFNOR). In Germany, the “Additive Manufacturing” working committee of the DIN Standards Committee Technology of Materials was involved in the development.TÜV SÜD supports users, customers and manufacturers in quality assurance for additive manufacturing. This includes expert personnel, implementation of defined manufacturing processes and handling of special feedstock as well as issues such as standardisation, delivery periods and reproducible quality. Represented throughout the world, TÜV SÜD experts have comprehensiveindustry experience and have participated in standardisation projects such as DIN SPEC 17071.