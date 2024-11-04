New TÜV SÜD podcast sheds light on sustainability in the fashion industry
"100% Made in Sustainability"
The aim of "100% Made in Sustainability" is to sensitize both consumers and industry players to the urgent need for environmental protection and sustainable business practices. Especially in an industry as influential and often controversial as fashion, a sustainable mindset is becoming increasingly important. The podcast uses insightful conversations to address the challenges and opportunities that arise from implementing sustainability in the fashion world.
Alarming figures underline the urgency of the issue: worldwide, one truckload of textile waste is disposed of every second, which is often incinerated in an unsustainable way - a huge contribution to environmental pollution. Each person produces an average of 11 kilograms of textile waste per year. The fashion industry is the world's third largest consumer of water after agriculture and ranks fourth in terms of climate impact.
In the eight episodes of the podcast, these critical topics are examined in detail. Listeners are given a comprehensive insight into textile waste, water consumption and the impact on the climate caused by the fashion industry.
"'100% Made in Sustainability' was born out of a desire to make the fundamental principles of sustainability in the fashion industry more understandable and transparent," explains Raffaella Santoro, Director Global Strategic Solutions for Softlines at TÜV SÜD and initiator of the podcast. Santoro, who works at TÜV SÜD on ethical and environmental sustainability as well as the certification and auditing of supply chains and products in the fashion industry, adds: "In the last 20 years, our consumption habits have changed drastically. Phenomena such as fast fashion and greenwashing are omnipresent. With the podcast, we want to give both consumers and the entire production chain guidance and show what is already being done and can still be done, especially in Europe, to shape a more sustainable future."
Among other things, the podcast examines sustainable practices that leading companies are already implementing, including life cycle analysis, circular economy, carbon and water footprint and eco-design. The consequences of chemical use in textile production and footwear manufacturing are also addressed. There will also be discussions on existing and future EU regulations aimed at making the fashion industry more environmentally friendly. Particular attention will be paid to the importance of a responsible supply chain, as reliable information is the only way to make informed decisions.
With "100% Made in Sustainability", TÜV SÜD underlines its commitment to environmental protection and also offers valuable impulses for sustainable changes in the fashion industry. The podcast offers practical solutions and shows how fashion companies - supported by independent partners such as TÜV SÜD - can implement sustainable strategies. At the same time, it invites listeners to become part of a global mission for a more sustainable future, where fashion is not only about style, but also about responsibility for our planet and future generations.
You can listen to the episodes here: 100% Made in Sustainability | TÜV SÜD