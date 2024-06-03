Kontakt
Innovative one-stop services for the chemical and process industries

TÜV SÜD and TÜV Hessen at ACHEMA 2024

TÜV SÜD and TÜV Hessen supply companies in the chemical and process industries with bespoke service packages from a single source. Visitors to ACHEMA will be able to find out more about the comprehensive portfolio of innovative services offered by the two TÜV SÜD Group companies at their joint stand, number D68 in Hall 9. At ACHEMA – the world’s leading forum for these sectors, taking place in Frankfurt from 10–14 June 2024 – the specialists from the testing, inspection and certification (TIC) companies will also showcase their expertise in four technical talks.

The years ahead will confront the chemical and process industries with formidable challenges. The foremost trends of the future will concern the continued growth of internationalisation, the spread of digitalisation through many processes, and a stronger focus on sustainability with increased use of renewable raw materials and renewable energies. TÜV SÜD and TÜV Hessen support companies from these sectors in addressing these challenges, providing an extensive portfolio of services ranging from plant safety to non-destructive testing.

The trade show presence of TÜV SÜD and TÜV Hessen will focus on digitalisation and decarbonisation. The TIC experts will demonstrate how smartDAMAS, TÜV SÜD’s own smart data management system, supports seamless end-to-end mapping of the entire inspection and life cycle of plants and components, and how operators can rely on acoustic emission (AE) testing to optimise the availability, reliability and safety of pressure equipment and vessels.

Transparency throughout all planned and implemented actions is paramount if decarbonisation is to be successful. Accordingly, TÜV SÜD and TÜV Hessen assist companies with providing proof of their compliance with the terms set out in the COP 21 Paris Agreement. The specialist services provided by the TIC experts include carbon footprint validation and verification, VERIchem – a validation and verification method for carbon emissions in production processes – and hydrogen testing of materials and components. For many areas of the process industry, hydrogen is advancing as the key to a successful energy transition. Given this, technical quality assurance, corrosion testing and infrastructure updating and modification are taking on immensely significant roles.

The innovative services supplied by TÜV SÜD and TÜV Hessen are complemented by “classic” plant safety services, among them HAZOP and risk analyses, and by support services for global sourcing operations, such as independent quality assurance checks at production facilities.

There will be plenty of action at the TÜV SÜD/TÜV Hessen stand, including live acoustic emission testing and digital data chain demonstrations on a small-scale vessel.

TÜV SÜD talks at ACHEMA:
• Analysis of high-pressure hydrogen pipeline made from 1.4462 duplex stainless steel after 12 years of service (10 June 2024, 10:00–10:30 am, room: Korall – 11.0)
• Materials testing for hydrogen applications to guarantee safety and reliability (10 June 2024, 11:00–11:30 am, room: Korall – 11.0)
• VERIx verification of a product carbon footprint (13 June 2024, 3:30–4:00 pm, room: Consens – 4.C)
• Types of typical, model and reference HAZOPs for optimising efficiency and effectiveness (13 June 2024, 4:20–4:40 pm, room: Karmesin – 11.0)

TÜV SÜD and TÜV Hessen are continuously expanding their joint portfolio of services for the chemical and process industries, in order to meet companies’ changing or new requirements while maintaining their focus on plant safety and availability during operation.

TÜV SÜD and TÜV Hessen are happy to provide free day tickets for ACHEMA to interested parties. To apply, email vertrieb.chemieservice@tuvsud.com.

For further information on services for the chemical and process industries by TÜV SÜD and TÜV Hessen, visit www.tuvsud.com/... and
www.tuev-hessen.de/en/

 

TÜV SÜD AG

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. About 28,000 employees work at over 1,000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. tuvsud.com

TÜV Technische Überwachung Hessen GmbH (TÜV Hessen) is an internationally active service company based in Darmstadt. TÜV Hessen stands for the safety and sustainability of products, systems and services and the safe interaction of people, technology and environment. TÜV Hessen is the market leader in technical testing and certification in Hesse, but is also in demand throughout Germany and internationally successful. TÜV Hessen has more than 60 locations in Hesse and branches in four other german federal states.

As an employer committed to a sustainable corporate culture, TÜV Hessen assumes responsibility for people, society and the environment in a variety of ways. In the Auto Service, Industry Service, Real Estate, Life Service and Management Systems business units, around 1,400 employees provide more than 220 TÜV® services for companies and private customers. TÜV Hessen is an associated company of TÜV SÜD AG (55 percent) and the State of Hesse (45 percent).

