Innovative one-stop services for the chemical and process industries

TÜV SÜD and TÜV Hessen at ACHEMA 2024
The years ahead will confront the chemical and process industries with formidable challenges. The foremost trends of the future will concern the continued growth of internationalisation, the spread of digitalisation through many processes, and a stronger focus on sustainability with increased use of renewable raw materials and renewable energies. TÜV SÜD and TÜV Hessen support companies from these sectors in addressing these challenges, providing an extensive portfolio of services ranging from plant safety to non-destructive testing.
The trade show presence of TÜV SÜD and TÜV Hessen will focus on digitalisation and decarbonisation. The TIC experts will demonstrate how smartDAMAS, TÜV SÜD’s own smart data management system, supports seamless end-to-end mapping of the entire inspection and life cycle of plants and components, and how operators can rely on acoustic emission (AE) testing to optimise the availability, reliability and safety of pressure equipment and vessels.
Transparency throughout all planned and implemented actions is paramount if decarbonisation is to be successful. Accordingly, TÜV SÜD and TÜV Hessen assist companies with providing proof of their compliance with the terms set out in the COP 21 Paris Agreement. The specialist services provided by the TIC experts include carbon footprint validation and verification, VERIchem – a validation and verification method for carbon emissions in production processes – and hydrogen testing of materials and components. For many areas of the process industry, hydrogen is advancing as the key to a successful energy transition. Given this, technical quality assurance, corrosion testing and infrastructure updating and modification are taking on immensely significant roles.
The innovative services supplied by TÜV SÜD and TÜV Hessen are complemented by “classic” plant safety services, among them HAZOP and risk analyses, and by support services for global sourcing operations, such as independent quality assurance checks at production facilities.
There will be plenty of action at the TÜV SÜD/TÜV Hessen stand, including live acoustic emission testing and digital data chain demonstrations on a small-scale vessel.
TÜV SÜD talks at ACHEMA:
• Analysis of high-pressure hydrogen pipeline made from 1.4462 duplex stainless steel after 12 years of service (10 June 2024, 10:00–10:30 am, room: Korall – 11.0)
• Materials testing for hydrogen applications to guarantee safety and reliability (10 June 2024, 11:00–11:30 am, room: Korall – 11.0)
• VERIx verification of a product carbon footprint (13 June 2024, 3:30–4:00 pm, room: Consens – 4.C)
• Types of typical, model and reference HAZOPs for optimising efficiency and effectiveness (13 June 2024, 4:20–4:40 pm, room: Karmesin – 11.0)
TÜV SÜD and TÜV Hessen are continuously expanding their joint portfolio of services for the chemical and process industries, in order to meet companies’ changing or new requirements while maintaining their focus on plant safety and availability during operation.
