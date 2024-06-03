Innovative one-stop services for the chemical and process industries

TÜV SÜD AG

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. About 28,000 employees work at over 1,000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. tuvsud.com



TÜV Technische Überwachung Hessen GmbH (TÜV Hessen) is an internationally active service company based in Darmstadt. TÜV Hessen stands for the safety and sustainability of products, systems and services and the safe interaction of people, technology and environment. TÜV Hessen is the market leader in technical testing and certification in Hesse, but is also in demand throughout Germany and internationally successful. TÜV Hessen has more than 60 locations in Hesse and branches in four other german federal states.



As an employer committed to a sustainable corporate culture, TÜV Hessen assumes responsibility for people, society and the environment in a variety of ways. In the Auto Service, Industry Service, Real Estate, Life Service and Management Systems business units, around 1,400 employees provide more than 220 TÜV® services for companies and private customers. TÜV Hessen is an associated company of TÜV SÜD AG (55 percent) and the State of Hesse (45 percent).

