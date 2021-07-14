Westendstraße 199
Hydrogen is a major player in energy transition
TÜV SÜD joins Hydrogen Council
The Hydrogen Council was founded in 2017 at the World Economic Forum in Davos with the objective of accelerating the use of hydrogen in the energy transition and reaching the Paris climate targets. To this end, the Hydrogen Council and its member companies collaborate with political decision-makers, international authorities and the general public worldwide. Present members of the Hydrogen Council are 124 companies from over 20 countries and operating in various industries along the entire hydrogen value chain.
“Hydrogen will play a key role in future energy supply systems. It will be a critical element in reaching the ambitious climate targets in Europe and throughout the world”, says Reiner Block, CEO of TÜV SÜD’s Industry Service Division. “Through our membership in the Hydrogen Council, we seek to contribute to further advancing the development and success of hydrogen technologies and the decarbonisation of key industries.”
TÜV SÜD supports the development and use of safe and reliable hydrogen technologies and hydrogen solutions worldwide. The company provides services along the entire hydrogen value chain – from its production, transport and storage to its use in sectors such as the manufacturing industry, mobility and energy. Over recent decades, TÜV SÜD experts have provided support and guidance for the development and realisation of many innovative projects throughout the world.
TÜV SÜD also holds shares in Ludwig-Bölkow-Systemtechnik (LBST) GmbH and evety GmbH, two companies focusing on consulting services and supporting authorities, associations and companies through the complex hydrogen ecosystem.
Comprehensive information about the services and solutions provided by TÜV SÜD, LBST and evety in this area can be found at: https://tuvsud.com/hydrogen, https://en.lbst.de/ and https://evety.com.
Further information on the Hydrogen Council is available at https://www.hydrogencouncil.com.
