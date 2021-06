Hydrogen happens now - Certification of green hydrogen in Europe

Hydrogen will play a decisive role in the energy transition. This is especially true for green hydrogen, which is produced through the use of renewable energies. Guarantees of origin and certifications provide the necessary transparency. In the virtual event "Hydrogen happens now" organised by the Women in Green Hydrogen (WiGH) network, six female experts will discuss certification systems for green hydrogen in the European Union on 17 June 2021. In their keynotes, Katharina Sailer from the German Energy Agency (dena) and Paula-Maria Auer-Saupe from TÜV SÜD give an insight into the status quo of hydrogen certification and the sustainability criteria currently being discussed in the EU.The panel discussion "Hydrogen happens now" will take place on 17 June 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Microsoft Teams. The language is English. Further information on the participants and registration are available at https://women-in-green-hydrogen.net/...