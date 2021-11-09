From safe life extension to modelling extreme wind speeds

TÜV SÜD has comprehensive experience with the certification of onshore and offshore wind farms as well as wind energy converters (WECs) and their components. The international testing and certification organisation supports planners, manufacturers, contractors, investors and owners and also provides assistance with risk analyses, occupational health and safety concepts and quality assurance during construction. Other core fields of activity include quality assurance in component manufacturing and periodic inspection of wind turbines throughout their service life. WindEurope Electric City 2021 will see TÜV SÜD showcasing its service portfolio, including services for the safe life extension of wind turbines beyond their design life and the certification of wind-energy converters for regions with tropical cyclones.TÜV SÜD not only has experience with onshore and offshore wind energy; it also supports energy transition in Germany and the European Green Deal, providing varied services covering all areas and extending throughout the supply chain of energy from renewable sources. These services are not limited to inspection and certification of plants and equipment for energy from renewable sources, but also include feasibility analyses and technical due diligence studies, which provide investors with a reliable basis for decision-making. By offering certification of products such as green electricity and green hydrogen, the TÜV SÜD experts further deliver traceability and transparency, which are key to ensuring the success of the energy transition.Hydrogen is becoming increasingly important for the energy transition. As a storage medium, it can be used to balance fluctuations in electricity production from renewable sources of energy. In addition, hydrogen establishes links between electricity, heat and gas networks, the transport sector and industry. TÜV SÜD has amassed wide-ranging know-how and cross-industry experience in the field of hydrogen technologies. The activities of the TÜV SÜD experts provide support along the entire H2 value chain – from production, storage and distribution to uses in various fields of application.Further information about TÜV SÜD's services in these areas can be found on the Internet at