Enrique Martinez de Ubago López is new Head of Wind Energy at TÜV SÜD Industrie Service GmbH

Enrique Martinez de Ubago López has taken over at the helm of the Wind Energy department of TÜV SÜD Industrie Service GmbH. An industrial engineer and project manager with an international track record, Martinez will have the task of driving the expansion of activities in this central field of the energy transition. TÜV SÜD’s experts offer an extensive portfolio of services for onshore and offshore wind energy generators and wind farms.



In his new position at TÜV SÜD Industrie Service, Enrique Martinez will contribute15 years of professional experience in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) for industrial facilities – from oil and gas plants to power stations and water infrastructure. Before moving to TÜV SÜD, he spent almost ten years at Linde in various functions, heading numerous international plant projects spanning business development, design and planning, and execution. In 2018 he became Head of the Global Construction Proposals & Estimations department, where he also had responsibility for various large-scale projects in countries including Mexico, Canada, Singapore, India and Norway.



Enrique Martinez graduated in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Politecnica de Madrid. He started his professional career in 2005 as an electrical and mechanical engineer at Ferrovial, a global leading construction company headquartered in Madrid. From 2008 to 2012 he was an electromechanical and commissioning manager for the Spanish company Aqualia Infraestructuras, working on various projects in Spain, Mexico and Egypt. Between October 2012 and August 2013, Martinez held the position of construction manager at JV Initec, at that point of time a subsidiary of the Spanish Moncobra Group, where he was responsible for the construction of a combined-cycle power plant in Egypt.



“The expansion of wind energy will continue to accelerate at global level”, predicts Enrique Martinez. “Important trends include growing professionalism and internationalisation, the development of increasingly large wind-farm projects and the growing integration of wind energy to ensure a secure and sustainable energy supply, such as the use of wind energy in the production of green hydrogen.” In addition to the extensive expertise and experience of TÜV SÜD specialists in the area of wind energy, cross-sector services and the ability to manage and control complex large-scale projects are becoming increasingly important. “This is where we can combine the strengths of the Wind Energy Department and the interdisciplinary expertise of TÜV SÜD Industrie Service in the energy sector and in the international network of the TÜV SÜD Group as a whole, resulting in benefits for our customers.”



Comprehensive services for the entire wind industry



TÜV SÜD Industrie Service GmbH offers an extensive service portfolio for onshore and offshore wind energy generators and wind farms. Its service portfolio covers support with planning, construction, operation and investment decisions – for example, by supplying risk analyses and occupational health and safety concepts, quality control during construction and periodic tests and inspections. TÜV SÜD’s expertise and experience are in particular demand when it comes to the development of new, innovative concepts and technologies in the wind-energy sector and for linking energy producers and energy carriers