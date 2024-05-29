Digitalisation as a growth driver for the diagnostics and MedTech industries
TÜV SÜD at MedtecLIVE trade fair – with technical talk
“In terms of technology, we are on the brink of a dynamic change in the health sector”, says Bernd Schleimer, Head of Account Management and Sales for in-vitro diagnostics and medical devices at TÜV SÜD. On the other hand, these new developments are hampered by the ageing demographic and the sluggish pace of digital transformation in health systems. “The key to coping with cost pressure and innovation backlog is digitalisation in medicine. It comprehensively improves efficiency while easing the strain on scarce human resources.”
Security with no alternatives
In this context, Medicine 4.0 stands for the use of ultramodern technologies while ensuring the best possible medical care for patients. This, however, requires an integrated approach in aspects such as purchasing in-vitro diagnostics and medical devices. Bernd Schleimer notes, “Vendor-independent interoperability of various devices and systems, for example, is quickly turning into a non-negotiable criterion in tender processes. After all, seamless and secure communication in healthcare is a prerequisite for which there is no alternative.”
Given this, TÜV SÜD is fully embracing Medicine 4.0. Drawing on their long-standing and global TIC know-how, the company’s experts improve the efficiency and predictability of innovation processes, product design and development, and conformity assessments. This enables manufacturers, distributors and importers to cut time to market, improve “plug and trust” interoperability on the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) and gain certainty on issues related to the biological safety or electromagnetic compatibility of devices. Accordingly, TÜV SÜD is also partner of choice for the safety, innovation and sustainability of in-vitro diagnostics and medical devices and supports companies in securing their competitive edge.
Technical talks by TÜV SÜD at MedtecLIVE 2024 (in German)
• “So wird die Medizin 4.0 zum Wachstumsmotor Ihres Unternehmens” (Make medicine 4.0 the growth driver of your company), Bernd Schleimer, Head of Customer Account Management & Sales IVD & Medical Devices, 18 June 2024, 1:30 to 2 pm, Exhibitor Forum 1-916
About MedtecLIVE
As a hybrid event, the essential event for the international MedTech industry, offers an overview of the latest trends and innovations. Suppliers, manufacturers, designers, scientists and researchers will be represented alongside the exhibitors at the event. In addition to products and solutions, topics addressed will span IT, materials and components and their associated services. www.medteclive.com