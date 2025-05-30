Kontakt
Data center sustainability, cybersecurity for critical infrastructures and the financial industry

TÜV SÜD at Data Centre World Frankfurt

TÜV SÜD’s presence at Data Centre World Frankfurt will focus on comprehensive services for data centers as well as cybersecurity measures for the operators of critical infrastructures and financial services industry companies. Part of TECH SHOW Frankfurt, Data Centre World Frankfurt will take place from June 4 to 5, 2025, in Frankfurt am Main. (Hall 8, Stand 8.0 M130)

TÜV SÜD supplies a comprehensive portfolio of services supporting designers, builders, and operators of data centers. “Our services focus on data center certificates in accordance with the EN 50600 and ISO/IEC 22237 standards. These standards set out an integrated approach to security and availability requirements for data centers,” says Christian Weber, data center expert at TÜV SÜD. These certification services are complemented by sustainability and conformity assessment services for data centers in accordance with the European Data Centre Maturity Model (DCMM) and the EU’s Taxonomy Regulation respectively. Services for data center tenants include the assessment of infrastructure, physical security and safety, compliance with sustainability goals, and BCM/DR capabilities of the leased data centers.

Regulatory standards for corporate cybersecurity are constantly being tightened. TÜV SÜD supports companies and organizations in implementing and demonstrating compliance with these requirements. The European NIS2 Directive requires companies in critical sectors to take appropriate security measures to minimize risks within their systems, while businesses in the financial sector are obligated under the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) to implement comprehensive cybersecurity measures, including an annual reporting requirement to BaFin, the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority. “Driven by NIS2 and DORA, companies are now taking a much more proactive approach to cybersecurity,” reports Richard Skalt, Advocacy Manager Cybersecurity at TÜV SÜD. “We help companies navigate the often highly complex requirements and provide proof of compliance with regulatory mandates.”

One-stop solutions for data centers
At the joint stand of TÜV SÜD and TÜV Hessen, TÜV Hessen will showcase one-stop solutions for data centers. The experts provide support with planning, expansion, and modernization, guiding clients through the entire approval process from initial concept to completion.

More detailed information about the services offered by TÜV SÜD and TÜV Hessen in this area can be found on the Internet at tuvsud.com/data center services, tuvsud.com/en/themes/cybersecurity und tuev-hessen.de/en/.

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. Around 30,000 employees work at over 1,000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. tuvsud.com

