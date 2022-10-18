Call to make automated processes safer and more secure

TÜV SÜD at SPS 2022 in Nuremberg

Following last year’s cancellation, SPS, the leading international exhibition for automation technology, is back. From 8 to 10 November, TÜV SÜD will showcase its extensive services on site in Nuremberg as well as online. The company’s focal topics will span functional safety, IT security and international market approval. The TÜV SÜD team is looking forward to meeting interested manufacturers, integrators, operators and service providers at Stand 521 in Hall 4.



“Automation systems have become increasingly attractive targets for the attention of cyber criminals”, warns Christian Moschner, Head of Sales at TÜV SÜD Product Service. “In this area, efforts must be stepped up to ensure that processes are designed for both functional safety and efficiency.” Cyber physical systems (CPS) and connected components can be used to build modular systems that make this possible. The international series of standards IEC 62443 (“Industrial Automation and Control Systems”) defines the IT security framework for cyber physical systems in industry. The associated TÜV SÜD certification benefits manufacturers, integrators and service providers, in terms of both a secure product-development lifecycle and the associated security programs.



In addition to certification, TÜV SÜD offers training and workshops, gap analyses, security risk assessments and threat modelling as well as extensive assessments and product tests. The testing, inspection and certification experts also support manufacturers of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and electronic drive systems from the early stages of development to global market access. Further focal topics include risk assessment and functional safety.



Approval for the North American market

The tests and certifications in accordance with national regulations that are required for access to the NAFTA market may only be performed by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratories (NRTL). TÜV SÜD operates the only non-US testing laboratory accredited for this market. The Field Evaluation Service at TÜV SÜD tests machinery and equipment in Germany to verify their conformity with the safety standards required for the NAFTA market and other applicable standards and regulations. “This enables individual approvals for the NAFTA market to be obtained quickly and cost-effectively, also in cases where this otherwise would be associated with major organisational efforts”, adds Christian Moschner.



Limited Product Certification (LPC) offers the opportunity to prove the conformity of components and special equipment produced in small volumes. As an accredited inspection body, TÜV SÜD can also provide testing and certification for the Canadian market in accordance with Underwriter Laboratories (UL) and Canadian Standards Association (CSA) standards. For example, TÜV SÜD provides tests in accordance with the CSA SPE-1000 standard, which governs the approval of machinery for the Canadian market.



About SPS

SPS is the flagship exhibition of the automation industry, showcasing the full range of smart and digital automation – from simple sensors to intelligent solutions, from what is feasible today to the vision of an extensively digitised industrial world. Under the motto “Bringing Automation to Life”, SPS acts as an idea generator and innovation platform for industrial communication, sensors and control systems. sps.mesago.com.



