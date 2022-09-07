Ultra-lightweight

For spontaneous shopping or a jacket that's too warm - for on the road or for a concert - RUCKZACK always comes in handy when you need to have your hands free at short notice

The lightweight folding bag with only 115g can be converted into a backpack in seconds

Particularly space-saving and can therefore be taken anywhere

With mesh pockets on both sides

This quick-change artist weighs just 115 grams and quickly transforms into a backpack with a full volume of 18 litres. Whether it's spontaneous or planned shopping, it can transform into a spacious backpack from its folded state at lighting speed. And: a large main compartment with zip, a small internal compartment with Velcro closure and two outer mesh pockets pack up to 6.5 kg. Adjustable shoulder straps in grey/black and green/black.Backpack foldable (can be stowed in the inner compartment to save space), large main compartment with zip, small inner compartment with velcro fastener, 2 mesh pockets for bottle and umbrella, length-adjustable shoulder straps, capacity approx. 18 litres, carrying capacity up to 6.5 kg, ultra light: weight only 115g, 100% polyester, polyester, Green