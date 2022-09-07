Kontakt
Ultra-lightweight

The lightweight folding bag with only 115g can be converted into a backpack in seconds

Müschenbach
This quick-change artist weighs just 115 grams and quickly transforms into a backpack with a full volume of 18 litres. Whether it's spontaneous or planned shopping, it can transform into a spacious backpack from its folded state at lighting speed. And: a large main compartment with zip, a small internal compartment with Velcro closure and two outer mesh pockets pack up to 6.5 kg. Adjustable shoulder straps in grey/black and green/black.

Backpack foldable (can be stowed in the inner compartment to save space), large main compartment with zip, small inner compartment with velcro fastener, 2 mesh pockets for bottle and umbrella, length-adjustable shoulder straps, capacity approx. 18 litres, carrying capacity up to 6.5 kg, ultra light: weight only 115g, 100% polyester, polyester, Green 
  • For spontaneous shopping or a jacket that's too warm - for on the road or for a concert - RUCKZACK always comes in handy when you need to have your hands free at short notice
  • The lightweight folding bag with only 115g can be converted into a backpack in seconds
  • Particularly space-saving and can therefore be taken anywhere
  • With mesh pockets on both sides

TROIKA GERMANY GmbH

TROIKA has been developing gift ideas in Germany and selling them worldwide since 1992.

Our products combine surprising innovations, practical functions and refreshing design. Renowned international designers and design offices and promising newcomers support us with their creativity. In the manufacture of TROIKA products, we focus on sustainability and take responsibility for quality, safety and the environment.

