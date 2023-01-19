Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Pressemitteilung Box-ID: 931947

TROIKA GERMANY GmbH Nisterfeld 11 57629 Müschenbach, Deutschland https://business.troika.de/
Ansprechpartner:in Frau Lara Kral +49 2662 9511106
Logo der Firma TROIKA GERMANY GmbH

Quick-change artist and organisational talent!

TROIKA BLACK BAG TO BUSINESS - Shoulder bag for laptops/tablets with many compartments

(lifePR) (Müschenbach, )
Backpack or shoulder bag? Business or leisure? The TROIKA BLACK BAG TO BUSINESS is always the right thing. With carrying handles and detachable shoulder strap. With pen loops, slip pocket and small side pockets. And above all: with an elegant design in deep black and high-quality workmanship. Made of tarpaulin with waterproof zips, approx. 12-litre capacity.

Shoulder bag for laptops/tablets (up to 13.3''), 11 separate, padded compartments: tablet (up to 9.7'' or 13.3''), laptop (up to 13.3''), documents up to A4, smartphone, cable, various utensils, laptop compartment softly lined, can be converted into a backpack, loop for attaching to trolley, carrying handle, 2 pen loops, water-repellent zips on the outside, resistant material, splash-proof (IPX4 waterproof grade), polyester / polyurethane / tarpaulin, Black
  • Multifunctional bag - can be used as a shoulder bag, backpack or as a practical on-pack for the trolley
  • Smartphone, tablet, laptop, cables, utensils, accessories - this multi-media organiser simply packs everything. A total of eleven padded compartments reliably bring system into your mobile office
  • Travel bag for organising various utensils - Ideal for electrical accessories and various cables - Many padded compartments and pockets offer protection for smartphone and co. - Water-repellent zips on the outside
  • Everything at hand with TROIKA BLACK BAG TO BUSINESS - organisational talent - many compartments allow you to store many different utensils - bag is black and made of robust polyester (Tarpaulin)

Website Promotion

Website Promotion
TROIKA business website

TROIKA GERMANY GmbH

TROIKA has been developing gift ideas in Germany and selling them worldwide since 1992.

Our products combine surprising innovations, practical functions and refreshing design. Renowned international designers and design offices and promising newcomers support us with their creativity. In the manufacture of TROIKA products, we focus on sustainability and take responsibility for quality, safety and the environment.

What does one give to the modern man today? We constantly have more than 500 selected products in our range. From big to small, technology to design, absolutely trendy to wonderfully sentimental. High-quality, charming and innovative accessories for the modern man, at work or at home. And, not forgetting for today's woman.

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2023, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.