Quick-change artist and organisational talent!

Shoulder bag for laptops/tablets (up to 13.3''), 11 separate, padded compartments: tablet (up to 9.7'' or 13.3''), laptop (up to 13.3''), documents up to A4, smartphone, cable, various utensils, laptop compartment softly lined, can be converted into a backpack, loop for attaching to trolley, carrying handle, 2 pen loops, water-repellent zips on the outside, resistant material, splash-proof (IPX4 waterproof grade), polyester / polyurethane / tarpaulin, Black
- Multifunctional bag - can be used as a shoulder bag, backpack or as a practical on-pack for the trolley
- Smartphone, tablet, laptop, cables, utensils, accessories - this multi-media organiser simply packs everything. A total of eleven padded compartments reliably bring system into your mobile office
- Travel bag for organising various utensils - Ideal for electrical accessories and various cables - Many padded compartments and pockets offer protection for smartphone and co. - Water-repellent zips on the outside
- Everything at hand with TROIKA BLACK BAG TO BUSINESS - organisational talent - many compartments allow you to store many different utensils - bag is black and made of robust polyester (Tarpaulin)