For everything that is analogue about the digital world.

TROIKA GERMANY GmbH

TROIKA has been developing gift ideas in Germany and selling them worldwide since 1992.



Our products combine surprising innovations, practical functions and refreshing design. Renowned international designers and design offices and promising newcomers support us with their creativity. In the manufacture of TROIKA products, we focus on sustainability and take responsibility for quality, safety and the environment.



What does one give to the modern man today? We constantly have more than 500 selected products in our range. From big to small, technology to design, absolutely trendy to wonderfully sentimental. High-quality, charming and innovative accessories for the modern man, at work or at home. And, not forgetting for today's woman.

alles anzeigen