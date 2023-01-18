For everything that is analogue about the digital world.

Cable organizer for electronic accessories, 3 compartments with water-repellent zippers, large compartment with 2-way zip and 6 mesh pockets in 2 different sizes, slip pocket, side pocket, imprint: Adapter, headphones, charging cable, resistant material, splash-proof (IPX4 waterproof grade), polyester / polyurethane / tarpaulin, Black
- Finally, no more tangled cables! With the TROIKA BLACK TECH POUCH 2 you are on the move with your electronic accessories in an orderly fashion and no longer have to untangle them for hours on end
- Enough compartments provide clear storage space for adapters, headphones, charging cables... - Water-repellent zips
- The cable bag made of polyester (tarpaulin) gives you a noble style in its completely black look
- The cable bag lies comfortably in the hand thanks to the practical carrying handle