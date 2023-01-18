Kontakt
For everything that is analogue about the digital world.

TROIKA BLACK TECH POUCH 2 – Cable organizer for electronic accessories

Charging cable, power supply, adapter, connection cable, USB stick, external hard drive, mouse…the TROIKA BLACK TECH POUCH 2 will store it for you. Practical: spacious main compartment with 2-way zip, plus mesh and slip pockets and elastic bands. Premium touch: the design in black. Robust: the high-quality design in tarpaulin with waterproof zips. For those who love order and need a little help with it.

Cable organizer for electronic accessories, 3 compartments with water-repellent zippers, large compartment with 2-way zip and 6 mesh pockets in 2 different sizes, slip pocket, side pocket, imprint: Adapter, headphones, charging cable, resistant material, splash-proof (IPX4 waterproof grade), polyester / polyurethane / tarpaulin, Black
  • Finally, no more tangled cables! With the TROIKA BLACK TECH POUCH 2 you are on the move with your electronic accessories in an orderly fashion and no longer have to untangle them for hours on end
  • Enough compartments provide clear storage space for adapters, headphones, charging cables... - Water-repellent zips
  • The cable bag made of polyester (tarpaulin) gives you a noble style in its completely black look
  • The cable bag lies comfortably in the hand thanks to the practical carrying handle
 

TROIKA GERMANY GmbH

TROIKA has been developing gift ideas in Germany and selling them worldwide since 1992.

Our products combine surprising innovations, practical functions and refreshing design. Renowned international designers and design offices and promising newcomers support us with their creativity. In the manufacture of TROIKA products, we focus on sustainability and take responsibility for quality, safety and the environment.

What does one give to the modern man today? We constantly have more than 500 selected products in our range. From big to small, technology to design, absolutely trendy to wonderfully sentimental. High-quality, charming and innovative accessories for the modern man, at work or at home. And, not forgetting for today's woman.

