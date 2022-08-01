Kontakt
First aid and navigation.

TROIKA BIKE BAG FIRST AID - Bicycle bag for the frame incl. first aid kit and smartphone holder

(lifePR) (Müschenbach, )
The First-Aid frame bag makes itself very small on the upper tube. But it still has space. In the main compartment, you will find a first aid kit (five-year shelf life) and an extra-small foldable rain poncho. Popular smartphones fit in the top compartment with touchscreen viewing window – helping with navigation and orientation. With straps for flexible attachment to the frame. Nylon, black with reflective side stripes for night-time rides.

Bicycle bag for the frame incl. first aid kit and smartphone holder, flexible attachment with velcro straps, touch screen viewing window suitable for common mobile devices for navigation (elastic straps), contents: PE rain poncho, 2x polyester wound dressing, 1 mouth-to-mouth mask, 1 pair of vinyl gloves, 2 alcohol wipes, 2 BZK antiseptic wipes, 2 sting relief wipes, 1 emergency blanket - silver coloured, 1 triangular bandage, 4 gauze compresses, 27 different plasters, 1 pair of scissors 9 cm, reflective side strips, 100% polyester, nylon, matt, Black
  • Contains everything you need in an emergency: whether wound dressings, plasters or a rescue blanket - now you are prepared for any time - with rain poncho, even if it gets wet!
  • Flexible mounting on the handlebar or crossbar - touchscreen viewing window suitable for common mobile devices for navigation.
  • For your bike tour - change, keys, mobile phone always at hand.

TROIKA GERMANY GmbH

TROIKA has been developing gift ideas in Germany and selling them worldwide since 1992.

Our products combine surprising innovations, practical functions and refreshing design. Renowned international designers and design offices and promising newcomers support us with their creativity. In the manufacture of TROIKA products, we focus on sustainability and take responsibility for quality, safety and the environment.

