First aid and navigation.

Bicycle bag for the frame incl. first aid kit and smartphone holder, flexible attachment with velcro straps, touch screen viewing window suitable for common mobile devices for navigation (elastic straps), contents: PE rain poncho, 2x polyester wound dressing, 1 mouth-to-mouth mask, 1 pair of vinyl gloves, 2 alcohol wipes, 2 BZK antiseptic wipes, 2 sting relief wipes, 1 emergency blanket - silver coloured, 1 triangular bandage, 4 gauze compresses, 27 different plasters, 1 pair of scissors 9 cm, reflective side strips, 100% polyester, nylon, matt, Black
- Contains everything you need in an emergency: whether wound dressings, plasters or a rescue blanket - now you are prepared for any time - with rain poncho, even if it gets wet!
- Flexible mounting on the handlebar or crossbar - touchscreen viewing window suitable for common mobile devices for navigation.
- For your bike tour - change, keys, mobile phone always at hand.