There is a world beyond wireless and smartphone

Mini tool with 10 functions, knife, keyring (wire loop) with carabiner, bottle opener, 3 screwdrivers (2 Phillips, 1 slotted), Allen key (4 sizes), small pry bar, aluminium / stainless steel, Black
- Ideal for everyday use (EDC = Every Day Carry) With 10 functions: pocket knife, keychain (wire loop) with fastener, bottle opener, 3 screwdrivers (2 cross, 1 slot), hex wrench (4 sizes), small chisels, ruler (5 cm) and nipple clamps (spoke tool)
- A real multi-function tool – perfect for keychains thanks to a robust wire mounting cable – designed by the TROIKA Design Werkstatt. Practical for many everyday situations – the mini tool fits easily into your pocket so it's always close at hand – perfect for leisure activities, hiking, travelling, etc.