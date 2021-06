The real spirit of Hawai – here it is.

Officially licensed by VW

Pure nostalgia on your keychain with VW Bulli, with surfboard and guitar

Ideal for all former "Bulli" Volkswagen bus drivers

Attached to a high-quality key ring - so you won't lose your keys or the keychain.

Stressed in the office? Constant rain and your next holiday is still months away? Everyone needs a break! Now it comes with the key chain. And with it the thought of fragrant hibiscus flowers, endless beaches, and the wistful sound of the ukulele. The real spirit of Hawaii - here it is.Keyring with 3 charms, VW Camper, surfboard, guitar, cast metal / enamel, shiny, MulticolouredLink zum Produkt: https://business.troika.de/catalog/en/schluesselanhaenger-vw-bulli-surfbrett-gitarre-p1419/?search=1