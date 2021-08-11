MEETING TIMER puts an end to lengthy speeches and endless presentations – or reminds you of necessary ventilation times – charming and visible to ever

Experience successful time management thanks to the traffic light system, timer and alarm function! Easy and individual settings thanks to the accompanying app!

Not only practical, but also environmentally friendly, because the meeting timer can be recharged via USB! Also perfect as a ventilation timer, so that you are reminded of the important ventilation times throughout the day in order to reduce the risk of contamination from stagnant air in rooms.

MEETING TIMER puts an end to lengthy speeches and endless presentations – or reminds you of necessary ventilation times – charming and visible to everyone. In four freely selectable colours – white, green, yellow and red – the clever meeting UFO signals when speaking time is running out or when the next ventilation interval is due. The light duration, colour and reminders can be individually set using the app. In urgent cases, the meeting moderator can intervene directly via a touchpoint on the timer. Including TROIKA app for Android (e.g. Samsung, Huawei) and iOS (Apple iPhone). USB port for recharging the lithium-ion battery. P.S.: We recommend ventilating rooms 3-5 times a day. Conveniently set the timer to 10–15 minutes and be reminded at intervals throughout the day. Protects against stuffy air in closed rooms and above all, protects friends, colleagues and family, because the risk of infection is significantly reduced by proper ventilation (open windows wide and, if possible, create a draft first).Meetingtimer with a selection of LED lighting programmes, round, as timer for your speech, for successful time management in virtual or face-to-face meetings, lectures, events or as a ventilation interval timer for closed rooms, 4 signal colours (white, green, yellow, red), operated manually (mood light) or via an app (traffic light system, timer or alarm function), wireless data transmission, environmentally friendly as rechargeable via USB, ABS / plastic, matt, Grey / White