MEETING TIMER puts an end to lengthy speeches and endless presentations – or reminds you of necessary ventilation times – charming and visible to ever

Meetingtimer with a selection of LED lighting programmes, round, as timer for your speech, for successful time management in virtual or face-to-face meetings, lectures, events or as a ventilation interval timer for closed rooms, 4 signal colours (white, green, yellow, red), operated manually (mood light) or via an app (traffic light system, timer or alarm function), wireless data transmission, environmentally friendly as rechargeable via USB, ABS / plastic, matt, Grey / White
- Experience successful time management thanks to the traffic light system, timer and alarm function! Easy and individual settings thanks to the accompanying app!
- Not only practical, but also environmentally friendly, because the meeting timer can be recharged via USB! Also perfect as a ventilation timer, so that you are reminded of the important ventilation times throughout the day in order to reduce the risk of contamination from stagnant air in rooms.