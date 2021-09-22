Nisterfeld 11
57629 Müschenbach, de
http://troika.de/
Lena Strobel
+49 (2662) 9511106
900 ml volume – now you're talking! The TROIKA HENKELMANN for the lunch break, hikes or picnics.
TROIKA HENKELMANN - Thermal food container
Thermal food container including foldable spoon in the lid, capacity: max. 900 ml (approx. 30 oz), for drinks, hot meals, salads and soups, double-walled insulation with vacuum, leak-proof, screw-cap plastic lid (BPA-free), food-safe (LFGB tested), wide opening for easier filling, removal and cleaning, contents stay warm for up to 8 hours, 201 stainless steel / 304 stainless steel / plastic, matt, Grey
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.