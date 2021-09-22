Pressemitteilung BoxID: 866593 (TROIKA GERMANY GmbH)
TROIKA GERMANY GmbH
Nisterfeld 11
57629 Müschenbach, de
http://troika.de/
Ansprechpartner
Lena Strobel
+49 (2662) 9511106

900 ml volume – now you're talking! The TROIKA HENKELMANN for the lunch break, hikes or picnics.

News abonnieren Herausgeber kontaktieren

TROIKA HENKELMANN - Thermal food container

VAC90TI_1
(lifePR) ( Müschenbach, )
900 ml volume – now you're talking! The TROIKA HENKELMANN for the lunch break, hikes or picnics. Ideal for soup or other home-cooked items: the extra-large opening makes filling it up and taking things out very easy. And self-prepared food saves on waste and is practical, healthy and sustainable. TROIKA HENKELMANN keeps things warm for up to eight hours thanks to sophisticated double-wall insulation. Made entirely of stainless steel with a hammer finish, all parts are food safe. There's even more? The unscrewable lid also serves as an eating or drinking vessel and it comes with a foldable stainless steel spoon, ready to hand.

Thermal food container including foldable spoon in the lid, capacity: max. 900 ml (approx. 30 oz), for drinks, hot meals, salads and soups, double-walled insulation with vacuum, leak-proof, screw-cap plastic lid (BPA-free), food-safe (LFGB tested), wide opening for easier filling, removal and cleaning, contents stay warm for up to 8 hours, 201 stainless steel / 304 stainless steel / plastic, matt, Grey
Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien.
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.