Brings order to your digital work and leisure world - Spacious main compartment with 2-way zip

Carrying handle - Loop for attaching to trolley - Inside: Mesh compartment with zippered slip pockets + elastic straps - 100% recycled material

Headphones, adapters, power packs, charging cables, wireless earbuds – no matter what you have, this small cable bag fits it all. Inside are six mesh compartments in two practical sizes, and there's also an outside pocket with a zip. The material: stable 100%-recycled PET (rPET) in dark blue with a pleasantly soft grip. The same partitioning also comes in a Go Urban business look, made of polyester in anthracite and black.Cable organizer for electronic accessories, 1 compartment with 2-way-zipper and 6 mesh compartments in 2 different sizes, inside: 1 slit pocket, outside pocket with zip, imprint: adapter, headphones, charging cable, 100% recycled material, rPET, Blue