Ole Hartjen

New member of the board of Toskanaworld AG: Ole Hartjen has proven and earned his merits in over 35 years in the hotel and catering industry, in congress and event management as well as in the spa and wellness industry.



Since July 2022 Ole Hartjen acts as a member of the board of Toskanaworld AG. Born1965 in the Lower Saxonian city of Celle the hotel expert was last active as Kurdirektor in the Spa town Bad Düben and is now responsible for the management of all companies at five locations in Germany operated by the Toskanaworld group.



Toskanaworld is operating three „Toskana Therme” thermal baths with the branded „Liquid Sound” concept of bathing in light and music in the spa cities of Bad Sulza, Bad Schandau and Bad Orb. Toskanaworld AG also operates the Klinikzentrum Bad Sulza as well as five hotels: the Hotel Elbresidenz an der Therme Bad Schandau, the Hotel an der Therme Bad Sulza, the Hotel an der Therme Bad Orb, the Hotel Resort Schloss Auerstedt and Hotel „Zum Ritter” Fulda.



Ole Hartjen is a trained hotel specialist who has earned his merits in his professional career of more than 35 years in the hotel and catering industry, in congress and event management as well as in the spa and wellness industry. In 2008, the expert jury of „Der Große Restaurant & Hotel Guide” named Ole Hartjen „Hotelier of the Year” as director of the Lindner Grand Hotel Beau Rivage in Interlaken. At the time, the trade journal examined a total of 128 hotels in Switzerland. „Ole Hartjen knows how to motivate his staff in such a way that they are always ready to deliver top performance. This ensures that every guest has an unforgettable stay”, said the jury explaining its decision and praising above all the interpersonal component as the five-star hotel's recipe for success.



After completing his hotel training, Ole Hartjen gained a wealth of experience in renowned five-star hotels, most recently as a member of the hotel management team at the Dolder Grand Hotel in Zurich. As a sideline, he continued his education at the Swiss University of St. Gallen, among others, and then worked as a hotel manager in Lutherstadt Wittenberg, Germany. He continued to manage the four-star superior Steigenberger “Hotel Sonne” in Rostock at the Baltic Sea, including its diverse gastronomy such as „Silo 4”, and was also responsible for the Hotel „Die Kleine Sonne” in this Hanseatic city. In 2004, his path led him back to Switzerland, where he was responsible for the management of the traditional five-star Lindner Grand Hotel Beau Rivage in Interlaken in the same year. Ole Hartjen was then simultaneously CEO of the congress and event center and of an event and marketing agency in Interlaken. Here, he was responsible for the planning, construction and opening of a new Convention hall. In 2014 he achieved the best operating result in the company's history to date, with an increase in occupancy and sales.



In 2015, Ole Hartjen, who speaks English, French and Italian, took on a new challenge as managing director of the HEIDE SPA Hotel & Resort in Bad Düben and spa director of the town. During the time he held that position, the company was able to decisively develop economically and receive a large number of awards.



In his new role as a board member of Toskanaworld AG, Ole Hartjen is looking forward to a varied and challenging task: „It makes me proud to be able to help shape the future of Toskanaworld, especially at a time that is considered extraordinarily challenging for tourism.”