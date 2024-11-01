From screwdriver dreams to high-tech conversions: “Fascination Tuning - VW vs. Opel”

On November 1, 2024, the hearts of automobile and tuning fans will beat faster: Hall 3 of the Technik Museum Sinsheim will open its doors for its fourth special exhibition. “Fascination Tuning - VW vs. Opel” promises a unique experience for technology and automobile enthusiasts and at the same time offers deep insights into a special subculture that combines technical innovation, individuality and passion.The Technik Museum Sinsheim presents the special exhibition “Fascination Tuning - VW vs. Opel” - and thus a fascinating insight into the legendary rivalry between two German cult brands that have decisively shaped the tuning scene since the 1970s. Over 300 vehicles competed at the “CARsting” event in April 2024, of which the 100 most outstanding have found their place in Hall 3 of the museum. This selection is changed regularly and thus always offers new and exciting insights into the world of tuning.At the center of the exhibition are two icons: the VW Golf GTI and the Opel Kadett as well as its sporty successor, the Opel Astra OPC. These models are not only milestones of technical progress, but also symbols of the passion with which tuning fans have individualized and perfected their vehicles over the decades. The exhibition shows the development of these vehicles - from the first generations to the latest models - and highlights both technical innovations and the changes in design and aesthetics over the course of time.Another highlight of the exhibition is the history of tuning itself. From the first, often improvised modifications in the 1970s to the highly complex technical adaptations of the present day, the exhibition traces the path that tuning has taken to become a culture in its own right. Visitors are given exciting insights into past trends and developments and can take a look at the future of tuning - from mechanical modifications to state-of-the-art electronic fine-tuning. There is also a special focus on the people behind the vehicles. Many of the exhibits come from private lenders who share their very personal stories and experiences relating to the conversion and refinement of their cars. These individual stories give the exhibition a very special touch and make it a personal experience.Andreas Hemmer, Director of the Technik Museum Sinsheim, emphasizes: “With ‘Fascination Tuning - VW vs. Opel’, we want to highlight not only the technical expertise, but also the emotional connection and passion of tuning fans. The entire special exhibition stands for more than just cars - it symbolizes creativity, technical expertise and identity.”The exhibition will be constantly expanding and changing until 2026. “Fascination Tuning - VW vs. Opel” offers a unique European experience that no tuning and car fan should miss. The Technik Museum Sinsheim is open daily.