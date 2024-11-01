Kontakt
From screwdriver dreams to high-tech conversions: “Fascination Tuning - VW vs. Opel”

New special exhibition at the Technik Museum Sinsheim

From November 1, 2024, the Technik Museum Sinsheim will be showing the unique special exhibition: “Fascination Tuning - VW vs Opel”. Over the next two years, more than 100 vehicles will be on display, focusing on the former rivals of the road - Volkswagen and Opel. The starting signal for this special exhibition will be 30 exclusive tuning vehicles, most of which have been made available by private owners for this unusual exhibition format. Further information can be found at https://www.technik-museum.de/en/tuning-fascination.

On November 1, 2024, the hearts of automobile and tuning fans will beat faster: Hall 3 of the Technik Museum Sinsheim will open its doors for its fourth special exhibition. “Fascination Tuning - VW vs. Opel” promises a unique experience for technology and automobile enthusiasts and at the same time offers deep insights into a special subculture that combines technical innovation, individuality and passion.

The Technik Museum Sinsheim presents the special exhibition “Fascination Tuning - VW vs. Opel” - and thus a fascinating insight into the legendary rivalry between two German cult brands that have decisively shaped the tuning scene since the 1970s. Over 300 vehicles competed at the “CARsting” event in April 2024, of which the 100 most outstanding have found their place in Hall 3 of the museum. This selection is changed regularly and thus always offers new and exciting insights into the world of tuning.

At the center of the exhibition are two icons: the VW Golf GTI and the Opel Kadett as well as its sporty successor, the Opel Astra OPC. These models are not only milestones of technical progress, but also symbols of the passion with which tuning fans have individualized and perfected their vehicles over the decades. The exhibition shows the development of these vehicles - from the first generations to the latest models - and highlights both technical innovations and the changes in design and aesthetics over the course of time.

Another highlight of the exhibition is the history of tuning itself. From the first, often improvised modifications in the 1970s to the highly complex technical adaptations of the present day, the exhibition traces the path that tuning has taken to become a culture in its own right. Visitors are given exciting insights into past trends and developments and can take a look at the future of tuning - from mechanical modifications to state-of-the-art electronic fine-tuning. There is also a special focus on the people behind the vehicles. Many of the exhibits come from private lenders who share their very personal stories and experiences relating to the conversion and refinement of their cars. These individual stories give the exhibition a very special touch and make it a personal experience.

Andreas Hemmer, Director of the Technik Museum Sinsheim, emphasizes: “With ‘Fascination Tuning - VW vs. Opel’, we want to highlight not only the technical expertise, but also the emotional connection and passion of tuning fans. The entire special exhibition stands for more than just cars - it symbolizes creativity, technical expertise and identity.”

The exhibition will be constantly expanding and changing until 2026. “Fascination Tuning - VW vs. Opel” offers a unique European experience that no tuning and car fan should miss. The Technik Museum Sinsheim is open daily.

Technik Museen Sinsheim Speyer

Supported by the non-profit club Auto + Technik Museum e. V. and based on the motto “for fans from fans”, the Technik Museen Sinsheim Speyer have more than 5,000 members worldwide. In 2023, almost one million people passed through the doors of the two institutions. The financing is exclusively based on admission fees, donations as well as membership fees of club members. All surpluses are used for the museum’s maintenance and expansion. Open 365 days a year, the Technik Museen Sinsheim Speyer present more than 6,000 exhibits from all fields of technological history in a worldwide unique variety on an area of more than 200,000 sqm. The exhibits range from submarines to vintage cars, from the Concorde to the Space Shuttle BURAN. Besides the permanent exhibition and the changing special exhibitions, there are numerous vehicle and club meetings as well as events. Our two IMAX large-format cinemas are a true highlight. While the IMAX 3D cinema in Sinsheim – “the cinema with the highest resolution in the world” – shows exclusive documentations and the latest Hollywood blockbusters, films are projected onto a giant dome in the IMAX DOME cinema in Speyer.

