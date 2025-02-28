For the 7th time in a row: SRH Fernhochschule once again voted Germany's most popular distance learning university

With satisfied students, an innovative study model, and personalised support, SRH Distance Learning University has solidified its position as the top-rated institution on FernstudiumCheck, remaining the favourite among students in Germany in 2025.



For the seventh time in a row, SRH Fernhochschule – The Distance Learning University has been voted Germany's most popular distance learning university. An unprecedented series of successes that the institution owes to its students, who recommend both the university and its innovative study model at a rate of 99 percent. Above all, they praise the flexibility of the study programme the high-quality content and the personal and warm support that continues long after the degree has been completed.



The ranking on FernstudiumCheck.de



Every year, the independent distance learning comparison portal FernstudiumCheck.de selects the most popular distance learning university in Germany. The ranking is based on more than 14,000 evaluations. Students can award up to five stars in various categories - from course content to service and value for money. Of these, SRH DLU achieved a score of 4.48 in January 2025, placing it at the top of the ranking.



Rector Prof. Dr. Stefan Ingerfurth: “A powerful statement!”



Rector Prof. Dr. Stefan Ingerfurth, who has been at the head of the university since November 2024, is delighted with the success: "Being voted the most popular distance learning university for the seventh consecutive year is a powerful statement to our excellence and commitment. It shows that our innovative study model, our personal support and our consistent focus on the needs of our students are well received. I would like to thank the entire SRH DLU team and, of course, our students, without whom we would not have achieved this ranking and who have encouraged us with their positive feedback.”



A recipe for success that inspires and makes SRH Distance Learning University an “excellent provider.”



In addition to the flexibility, students also appreciate the sense of community at the university. “Social Work B.A.” graduate Ricarda Packmohr recalls: “I didn't expect such direct contact at the beginning of my studies. They always kept us students up to date in terms of subject matter, be it through additional offers, new studies, information on free materials or the constant availability for questions and concerns." And that really impressed me.” Ricarda is not the only one convinced by her study model. Alongside the title of “Germany's most popular distance learning university in 2025”, SRH DLU is also delighted to have recently received the “Excellent Provider” award from the distance learning comparison platform “FernstudiumDirekt.”



Facing the future with confidence



Prof. Dr. Ingerfurth is optimistic about the future: "Our goal is to turn educational dreams into reality—tailored to individual needs, with flexibility and the highest standards of excellence." The success of FernstudiumCheck.de encourages us to continue on this path courageously and consistently.”

