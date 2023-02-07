Speick Naturkosmetik exhibiting at Vivaness 2023

Speick Naturkosmetik exhibiting at Vivaness 2023Leinfelden-Echterdingen, )
At the Vivaness new product stand, natural cosmetics fans will find lots of new products from the industry. Speick Naturkosmetik will take the opportunity to present five new products that complement the existing range and let Speick fans round off their daily care routine. In the spirit of sustainability, a special focus is on refill solutions and environmentally friendly packaging concepts. All new products contain the unique extract of the high alpine Speick plant from biologically regulated wild harvesting. This extract is carefully extracted from the entire plant. Today, it is almost exclusively found in the Nockberge Biosphere Park in Carinthia (Austria) and harvested manually for Speick Naturkosmetik.
The annual Vivaness trade fair serves as a central hub for the international natural cosmetics industry. It gives participating companies a platform to keep abreast of industry developments, exhibit new products, make new contacts and share thoughts and experiences. Launched as a component of the Biofach trade fair in 1990, Vivaness branched off into its own event in 2007 according to the increasing interest in natural cosmetics and the growing number of products available. Since then, it has enjoyed huge popularity amongst exhibitors and representatives in the field of politicians, media and PR representatives as well as members of the general public.