Speick Naturkosmetik exhibiting at Vivaness 2023

Speick Naturkosmetik GmbH & Co.KG

Based in Leinfelden-Echterdingen near Stuttgart, Germany, Speick Naturkosmetik GmbH & Co. KG is a long-established company in the area of natural cosmetics production. Founded in 1928, the fourth-generation family company places huge importance on local production, sustainable raw materials and high-quality products. The company is named after the high alpine Speick plant, which is still harvested manually and used exclusively in a large number of Speick products. In addition to the Speick Original Soap, the brand’s broad product range includes natural cosmetics for the hair, body, face, suncare and shaving as well as deodorants and refill packs. The majority of products are vegan and certified as natural cosmetics. In addition to the SPEICKshop at the company headquarters, Speick Naturkosmetik also runs two stores in Stuttgart and Konstanz under the name SPEICKwelt.

