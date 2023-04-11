New in – New products from Speick Naturkosmetik

New in – New products from Speick NaturkosmetikLeinfelden-Echterdingen, )
Light facial care for summer
The Speick Sun After Sun Face Serum helps soothe sun-stressed skin on the face, neck and décolletage and provides extra nourishment with an active ingredient composition that contains organic aloe vera gel, squalane and ectoine. Speick Thermal Sensitive Day Cream Light complements the day and night cream from the series and is the ideal choice for anyone looking for moisturising facial care with a subtle mattifying effect, enriched with thermal water and concentrated algae extract. The new Speick Men Active Face Fluid makes its debut appearance in the Speick Men Active series. The product refreshes with a cooling effect, is quickly absorbed and provides the skin with the moisture it needs, also after shaving.
97% less plastic with the Speick Pure Refill Deo Stick
The Speick Pure Refill Deo Stick and the corresponding Speick Pure Refill Starter-Set are the latest additions to the deodorant collection. The environmentally friendly refill bag reduces plastic consumption by 97% compared to the purchase of a new Speick Deo Stick case and has the same Long-lasting effect as the Speick Pure Deo Stick. Free from aluminium salts and alcohol, it binds and neutralises odours that have already developed, while reed extract soothes the skin.