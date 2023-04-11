New in – New products from Speick Naturkosmetik

Many Speick fans have been eagerly awaiting this moment: All the new products for 2023 are now available at speickshop.de, in stationary Speick stores and in other retail and online shops. Three new facial products have been introduced to the market, together with the Speick Pure Refill Deo Stick and the Speick Pure Refill Starter-Set, including a resource-saving refill bag.Thehelps soothe sun-stressed skin on the face, neck and décolletage and provides extra nourishment with an active ingredient composition that contains organic aloe vera gel, squalane and ectoine.complements the day and night cream from the series and is the ideal choice for anyone looking for moisturising facial care with a subtle mattifying effect, enriched with thermal water and concentrated algae extract. The newmakes its debut appearance in theseries. The product refreshes with a cooling effect, is quickly absorbed and provides the skin with the moisture it needs, also after shaving.Theand the correspondingare the latest additions to the deodorant collection. The environmentally friendly refill bag reduces plastic consumption by 97% compared to the purchase of a new Speick Deo Stick case and has the same Long-lasting effect as the Speick Pure Deo Stick. Free from aluminium salts and alcohol, it binds and neutralises odours that have already developed, while reed extract soothes the skin.