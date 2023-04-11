Kontakt
New in – New products from Speick Naturkosmetik

Many Speick fans have been eagerly awaiting this moment: All the new products for 2023 are now available at speickshop.de, in stationary Speick stores and in other retail and online shops. Three new facial products have been introduced to the market, together with the Speick Pure Refill Deo Stick and the Speick Pure Refill Starter-Set, including a resource-saving refill bag.

Light facial care for summer

The Speick Sun After Sun Face Serum helps soothe sun-stressed skin on the face, neck and décolletage and provides extra nourishment with an active ingredient composition that contains organic aloe vera gel, squalane and ectoine. Speick Thermal Sensitive Day Cream Light complements the day and night cream from the series and is the ideal choice for anyone looking for moisturising facial care with a subtle mattifying effect, enriched with thermal water and concentrated algae extract. The new Speick Men Active Face Fluid makes its debut appearance in the Speick Men Active series. The product refreshes with a cooling effect, is quickly absorbed and provides the skin with the moisture it needs, also after shaving.

97% less plastic with the Speick Pure Refill Deo Stick

The Speick Pure Refill Deo Stick and the corresponding Speick Pure Refill Starter-Set are the latest additions to the deodorant collection. The environmentally friendly refill bag reduces plastic consumption by 97% compared to the purchase of a new Speick Deo Stick case and has the same Long-lasting effect as the Speick Pure Deo Stick. Free from aluminium salts and alcohol, it binds and neutralises odours that have already developed, while reed extract soothes the skin.

Speick Naturkosmetik GmbH & Co.KG

Based in Leinfelden-Echterdingen near Stuttgart, Germany, Speick Naturkosmetik GmbH & Co. KG is a long-established company in the area of natural cosmetics production. Founded in 1928, the fourth-generation family company places huge importance on local production, sustainable raw materials and high-quality products. The company gets its name from the high alpine Speick plant, which is still harvested by hand and used exclusively in a large number of Speick products. In addition to the Speick Original Soap, the brand’s broad product range includes natural cosmetics for the hair, body, face, sun care and shaving as well as deodorants and refills. The majority of products are vegan and certified as natural cosmetics. In addition to the SPEICKshop at the company headquarters, Speick Naturkosmetik also runs two stores in Stuttgart and Konstanz under the name SPEICKwelt.

