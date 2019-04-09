Bahnhofstraße 57
32805 Horn-Bad Meinberg, de
http://www.sonaearauco.com
Simon Drath
05234 848598
Sonae Arauco launches the New Innovus 2019 Collection
Sonae Arauco, one of the largest international producers of wood-based panels, will be exhibiting at interzum in Hall 10.2 on more than 300 square meters.(lifePR) ( Horn-Bad Meinberg, )
With several novelties in the constructive and decorative areas, Sonae Arauco demonstrates that the innovation cycle has progressed massively since the Group's reorganisation.
Innovus - Matching life
5 new surfaces and about 100 new decors promise design freedom
From the living room at home to the inspiring shop fitting - the New Innovus 2019 Collection offers solutions for all moments in life. Highlight is the portfolio of melamine faced boards (MFC and MF MDF) and a full match in laminates. With about 100 new decors and five innovative surfaces, including three brand-new, exclusive textures, the New Innovus Collection does not take you into distant worlds, but aims at everyday life. And this is impressively exciting and versatile at the same time.
In addition to the successful surfaces Stucco and Fusion, the following three brand new finishes inspire with a natural and authentic look and feel:
Flow is a unique structure with a subtle cross pattern. It creates fine waves that give the finish a very natural and spontaneous look. Established decors thus gain a new and impressive quality.
As a modern surface, Cosmos sets new standards for stone and cement textures. Inspired by sandblasted stone and concrete walls, the finish guarantees the perfect balance for a deeply embossed, authentic structure.
Spirit, however, is an expressive surface full of movement, contrasts and colours. Combined with premium decors, the natural properties of real wood come into their own.
A collection with impressive versatility
The Innovus Decorative Products brand by Sonae Arauco stands for an innovative and international design culture, characterised by expressive, contemporary colours and distinctive textures.
The melamine faced PB and MDF boards can be ideally combined with numerous specialities such as Innovus Coloured MDF and Innovus Essence and are extremely versatile. The New Innovus 2019 collection thus offers furniture manufacturers and interior designers plenty of creative freedom.
All new Sonae Arauco products, both in the decorative and constructive segments, will be presented from 21 to 24 May 2019 at interzum in Cologne, Hall 10.2., booth G070 H079.
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.