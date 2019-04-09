Pressemitteilung BoxID: 747337 (Sonae Arauco Deutschland GmbH)

Sonae Arauco launches the New Innovus 2019 Collection

Sonae Arauco, one of the largest international producers of wood-based panels, will be exhibiting at interzum in Hall 10.2 on more than 300 square meters.

The international wood-based materials manufacturer Sonae Arauco is presenting its New Innovus 2019 Collection, an unprecedented, manifold range, at interzum in Cologne. The company, founded by Sonae Indústria and Arauco in 2016, will be exhibiting for the second time in a row in Hall 10.2 on more than 300 square meters.

With several novelties in the constructive and decorative areas, Sonae Arauco demonstrates that the innovation cycle has progressed massively since the Group's reorganisation.



Innovus - Matching life

5 new surfaces and about 100 new decors promise design freedom

From the living room at home to the inspiring shop fitting - the New Innovus 2019 Collection offers solutions for all moments in life. Highlight is the portfolio of melamine faced boards (MFC and MF MDF) and a full match in laminates. With about 100 new decors and five innovative surfaces, including three brand-new, exclusive textures, the New Innovus Collection does not take you into distant worlds, but aims at everyday life. And this is impressively exciting and versatile at the same time.

In addition to the successful surfaces Stucco and Fusion, the following three brand new finishes inspire with a natural and authentic look and feel:



Flow is a unique structure with a subtle cross pattern. It creates fine waves that give the finish a very natural and spontaneous look. Established decors thus gain a new and impressive quality.



As a modern surface, Cosmos sets new standards for stone and cement textures. Inspired by sandblasted stone and concrete walls, the finish guarantees the perfect balance for a deeply embossed, authentic structure.



Spirit, however, is an expressive surface full of movement, contrasts and colours. Combined with premium decors, the natural properties of real wood come into their own.



A collection with impressive versatility

The Innovus Decorative Products brand by Sonae Arauco stands for an innovative and international design culture, characterised by expressive, contemporary colours and distinctive textures.



The melamine faced PB and MDF boards can be ideally combined with numerous specialities such as Innovus Coloured MDF and Innovus Essence and are extremely versatile. The New Innovus 2019 collection thus offers furniture manufacturers and interior designers plenty of creative freedom.



All new Sonae Arauco products, both in the decorative and constructive segments, will be presented from 21 to 24 May 2019 at interzum in Cologne, Hall 10.2., booth G070 H079.

Website Promotion Sonae Arauco Deutschland GmbH Sonae Arauco is one of the largest wood-based solutions’ companies in the world. With a long-term business vision based on an industrial soul. Sonae Arauco’s commitment to sustainable development is borne out in its forest management certifications, the implementation of a circular bioeconomic model and the permanent integration of recycled wood into the industrial process.



The company portfolio includes a vast range of Raw & Technical products and decorative products sold under the Innovus brand, offering versatile and contemporary solutions that add value to construction, architecture and interior design projects.



The company resulted from a joint venture between two important worldwide players in the wood sector: Sonae Indústria and Arauco. Both share the same ambition to take wood further and a long-term business vision. The company currently employs around 3,000 staff in 9 countries (Portugal, Spain, Germany, South Africa, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Switzerland and Morocco), has 21 industrial and commercial plants, and sells its products in over 75 countries, reaching a turnover of EUR 819 million. Das könnte Sie auch interessieren 04.04.2019

