Seminaris Hotel Bad Honnef surprises with exciting details

With its location directly at the spa gardens of the city, the hotel breathes pure nature. Inside, a creative meeting concept based on the concept of New Work, allows guests to experience fresh ideas and a completely relaxed stay with many exciting moments.



Whoever enters the Seminaris Hotel Bad Honnef still has the good air of the spa gardens in his nose and is immediately wrapped up in the relaxed ambience that characterises this hotel: At the reception, you are charmingly introduced to each other, the meeting rooms are surprisingly varied and everywhere there are things to discover that stimulate creativity. The entire hotel has been renovated and designed in a modern industrial design. This new design gives the business hotel a particularly fresh and inspiring atmosphere.



Thanks to a well thought-out package of measures relating to hygiene, catering and guest care, the hotel, like all Seminaris hotels, is optimally equipped to comply with the security regulations for Covid-19. From masks at check-in to breakfast in the room to a coffee break directly in the conference room, everything is established to ensure a relaxed overnight stay, meetings and meals. The hotel team focuses above all on attentive and sensitive care of the visitors as well as a maximum of flexibility.



All meeting rooms on one level



A total of 20 conference rooms are available for creative meetings. They are all on the same level and are therefore easy to reach and very communicative. Above all, since the hotel was rebuilt in 2019, they surprise with many details: in a large ball pool for adults, you can immerse yourself deeply in the colourful balls and come up with new ideas. The Silent Room offers the opportunity to retreat in deep silence, to reflect - and to break out to new shores. It can also be an unusual and therefore all the more creative impulse to sit in absolute darkness in the Dark Room - and to deal with topics without visual distraction, even in the context of joint meetings. There are areas with unusual seating, such as designer chairs or even staircases, which are particularly inviting for communication. You can just as easily retreat and relax in rocking chairs or even swing in a hammock. In the 211 rooms of the house there is also room for large groups. The culinary delights match the casual ambience: During the creative coffee breaks, snacks such as crispbreads, smoothies or gummi bears are available on request.



Comprehensive equipment with conference materials for "New Work



The event areas of the Seminaris Hotel Bad Honnef not only offer many exciting wow moments in design and furnishing, but above all a complete range of high-quality materials that are needed for modern conferences and presentations according to the concept of New Work. This includes, for example, the colourful bricks that can be used in the LEGO® SERIOUS PLAY® method to develop new ideas through fiddling and plugging, to promote communication within the team and to accelerate problem solving. "Seminaris also maintains a network of trainers and coaches on the topics that companies need in transformation processes," explains Daniel Maurer, General Manager of the company. "Here we are very happy to support our guests in finding the right speakers for their events".



Everything under one roof



This complete package can be called a "one-stop solution": Conference hosts will find everything they need for an all-round successful event at the Seminaris Hotel Bad Honnef - from the room and support in planning to moderation technology and accommodation. "I am convinced that the concept of 'New Work' is the future", says Maurer. "It stands for values such as independence, freedom of action and participation in the community, and thus for a working world in which people can use their personality to contribute to their work. We not only support our guests on this path, but also implement it ourselves with our employees. "I think we have already managed to live and integrate this in Bad Honnef well as a team. This creates a particularly charismatic atmosphere and also leads to greater effectiveness. We achieve goals together and faster, are thus economically more successful and secure jobs in the long term". The employees are accompanied during the process with individual coaching.



Unique location



Another highlight for the guests of the Seminaris Hotel Bad Honnef is the huge outdoor area directly at the hotel, which opens up to a park: Here a variety of events can take place in the open air. In general, the location of the hotel is unique: directly at the spa gardens of the city, in the middle of greenery. And at the same time very central and easily accessible: The tram only takes about 15 minutes from Bonn. It is a ten-minute walk to the ferry pier of the Düsseldorf and Bonn shipping companies. Cologne/Bonn airport can be reached in about 30 minutes by car or taxi. The A3 highway is very close by and there are plenty of parking spaces directly at the hotel.

