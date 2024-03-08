Kontakt
PWN Meeting at SATELLITE OFFICE Geneva

Wmen´s Power Concentrated in Geneva

PVN Meeting At SATELLITE OFFICE Geneva – Focus on Womans Power

The Professional Women´s Network PWN held their first conference in 2024 at SATELLITE OFFICE Geneva. Directice Clara Marangoni and PWN´s Karin Triviere Pro had the privilege to host this exclusive meeting at the Hotel de Banque located in the Rue de Corraterie.

Engaged women had the opportunity to reconnect and to meet for the first time. PWN´s DNA is promoting the professional progress of women in the region through sharing knowledge and encouraging collaboration through diverse channels (events, workshops, webinars and, meet-ups) and some interesting connections were made during the event. PWN always wants to hear how their engagement progresses and would be delighted if the media wish to share any interesting developments.

PWN Geneva-Lausanne is a chapter of the Professional Women’s Network, a Global membership network of women and men working together to promote the professional progress of women across all sectors and industries by creating a supportive environment.  Advance your career by developing skills, building confidence, increasing knowledge, and growing your network through events, mentoring programs and the online member platform.

PWN Geneva-Lausanne aims to share knowledge and encourage collaboration and support for professional women living and working in the region.

Learn, share, connect, advance – together!

