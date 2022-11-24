The new trendy spring/summer 2023 colours from Salt-Water Sandals

Salt-Water Sandals UK & EU

Salt-Water Sandals UK & EU, is the distributor of Salt-Water Sandals, an American heritage brand created in 1944, under the direction of Rachel Laine, CEO.



Salt-Water Sandals UK & EU, est le distributeur de Salt-Water Sandals, marque patrimoniale américaine créée depuis 1944, sous la direction de Rachel Laine, P.D.G.

