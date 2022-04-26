Salt-Water Sandal, an iconic, timeless vintage design wins European hearts and feet
Salt-Water Sandal, emblématique design intemporel vintage gagne les cœurs et les pieds EuropéensParis, France, )
For more than 75 years, these fans, in the USA, ASIA, and today in EUROPE, have worn the nostalgic aesthetic Salt-Water Sandal , and crowded paths, roads and beaches. This is a story of love, genius, and know-how of four generations: three keys to successful creation:
Salt-Water Sandal and Love:
That of a great father, the ingenious Walter Hoy, a British immigrant from Norwich who, while the Second World War was raging and was short of raw materials, made, with leather scraps from the manufacture of American military boots, a pair of sandals for his little daughter Margery. Thus was born the first pair of Salt-Water Original sandals, followed by a second, for his brother Bob. One, two and thousands cross the oceans and the world today.
Salt-Water Sandal , Genius and Artisanal Know-How:
If heart and enthusiasm are two pillars of successful creation, one still needs to have a great idea – the spirit of invention – and the know-how to design this sandal and to make it solid, to last as long as possible whilst waiting for the arrival of raw materials. Durable, shall it be, beyond expectations. Lasting, in every sense of the word, since it has crossed the world and fashion for more than 75 years and is without a doubt, one of the first pairs of long-living sandals, due to its solidity and longevity of its style.
Style witness of the "American 1940s" it is a real "signature", stamped permanently on the collective memory, and is a real trend today, in 2022. Happy nostalgia for an eternal style that inspires designers, defies the decades, dances with time , not only thanks to its design but also the solidity of the materials that compose it and the quality of its craftsmanship designed by Walter Hoy, unchanged for four generations: the hand-stitched sole, buckles with stainless and adjustable tongues, braided leather impermeable to saltwater - a specificity which is the origin of its brand name " Salt-Water Sandal" -. Lasting again and again because it fits young and old, from toddler US size 4 to adult US size 11, and is passed down in the family, from child to child, from foot to foot. Over the decades, its color palette has expanded, and its extended range presents a collection of eleven models for children and nine for adults.The Salt -Water Originals sit on a sturdy rubber sole;those of the Sun-San range is based on a softer urethane base.
Sandal, its entry into Europe, a universal cult:
The Salt-Water Sandals, are much appreciated by many celebrities: Kate & Lottie Moss, Gwyneth Paltrow and Uma Thurman, not to mention the little fans: Blue Ivy and Vivienne Jolie Pit, Apple Martin and Shiloh Jolie, who pass time and grow with everyone, invite all their fans to walk happily on water and to click on:
https://www.salt-watersandals.com
to acquire as quickly as possible in one click, the desired Salt-Walter Sandals that have been treading saltwater under the sun for more than 75 years, from the trilingual online store which will meet each European demand thanks to the team of Rachel Laine, CEO of Salt-Water Sandals UK & EU , who distributes the brand to more than 500 European retail stores. Salt Water Sandal is an American heritage brand, essential summer wear since 1944, affectionately nicknamed "SALTIES" since it fears neither the sun at its zenith, nor saltwater, nor sea bathing.
Paris, France, 20 April 2022, IMONI STUDIOS à le plaisir de vous advertise la mise en ligne, par son client, Salt-Water Sandals UK & EU , distributor de l'emblématique et vintage sandale américaine, en réponse à la demande croissante de ses "fans" européens, d'une boutique européenne traduite en français, anglais et allemand : https:// www.salt-watersandals.com
Depuis plus de 75 ans, les USA, l'ASIE, aujourd'hui l'EUROPE, chaussent la très vintage Salt-Water Sandal qui foul chemins, routes et plages. A histoire d'amour, de genius et de savoir-faire depuis quatre generations : les trois clés de la creation :
Salt-Water Sandal et l'Amour :
Celui d'un grand-père, l'ingénieux Walter Hoy, immigré britannique de Norwich qui, alors que sévit la Seconde Guerre mondiale et ses pénuries de matières premières, confectionne, avec les chutes et résidus de cuir issus de la fabrication des bottes militaires américaines, a pair of sandals pour sa petite fille Margery. Ainsi naît the premiere pair of Sandals Salt-Water Original à laquelle suivra a seconde, pour son frère Bob. Une, deux et des milliers traversent aujourd'hui les océans et le monde.
Salt water sandal, Genius et savoir-faire :
Si cœur et enthusiasme sont deux piliers de la creation, reste à avoir l'idée, l'esprit d'invention et le savoir-faire pour concevoir cette sandale et la fabriquer solide pour durer le plus possible en attendant le renouvellement des matières premières. Durable, elle le sera au-delà des espérances. Durable dans all les sens du terme, puisqu'elle traverse le monde et la mode depuis plus de 75 ans et est, sans nul doute, l'une des premières paires de sandals durables par sa solidité et la longévité de son style. Style témoin des "Années 40 Américaines", véritable "signature" fixée "durablement" dans la memoire collective et qui s'impose, aujourd'hui 2022, réelle tendance. Heureuse nostalgie d'un style éternel qui inspire les creators, défie les décennies, danse avec le temps, Salt Water Sandal » -. Durable encore et encore parce qu'elle chausse petits et grands, du all-petit enfant US 4, à l'adulte US 11 et se transmet en famille, d'un enfant à l'autre, d'un pied à l'autre . Au fil des décennies sa palette de coloris s'est élargie et sa gamme plus étoffée present a collection de our models pour enfants et, neuf pour adultes. Les Salt-Water Originals reposes on a robust semelle in caoutchouc ; Celles de la gamme Sun-San reposent on a base en uréthane plus souple.
Salt-Water Sandal, son entrée en Europe, un culte universel :
Les Salt-Water Sandals,très appréciées par names de célébrités : Kate & Lottie Moss, Gwyneth Paltrow et Uma Thurman sans compter les petits fans : Blue Ivy et Vivienne Jolie Pit, Apple Martin et Shiloh Jolie, cheminent et grandissent avec chacun, et invitent toute sa légion de fans à marcher joyeusement sur l'eau et taper :
https://www.salt-watersandals.com
pour acquérir au plus vite en un clic, les Salt-Walter désirées, sandals qui foulent l'eau salée sous le soleil depuis plus de 75 ans , auprès de la boutique en ligne – trilingue – qui répondra à chaque demande européenne grace à la volunté professionnelle de Rachel Laine, PDG de Salt-Water Sandals UK & EU, qui a permis le référencement et la diffusion de la mark auprès de plus de 500 magasins de détaillants européens, pour l'ensemble des collection Salt-Water Sandals , marque patrimoniale américaine, incontournable estivalière depuis 1944, affectueusement surnommée "SALTIES" puisqu'elle ne craint, ni le soleil au zenith, ni l'eau salée, ni les bains de mer.