Da Ve - Innovative micromobility of the future

In collaboration with Darmstadt University of Applied Sciences, the cargo bike brand Ca Go from the Koblenz-based brand distributor RTI Sports is presenting the Da Ve (Darmstadt Vehicle) research and development project at this year's Eurobike. This is an (S-)pedelec that breaks new ground in the areas of ergonomics, safety technology and sustainability and thus aims to make its contribution to the local mobility solutions of tomorrow.



Even at first glance, Da Ve clearly stands out from other pedelecs thanks to its "UpRide" seating position. This position makes it easy to stop and start again at traffic lights, for example. The Da Ve adapts to all riders with a body height between 1.60 and 2.00 metres. Thanks to the developed frame concept, the low centre of gravity and the proven riding dynamics of the bike (the developers also refer to it as a Comfortable Commuting Vehicle), Da Ve can be ridden as comfortably as a Dutch bike.



Da Ve is particularly attractive for commuters - whatever the weather. With the fold-up weather protection - which can also be adapted to the rider sizes mentioned above - Da Ve can also be used in the rain without any problems. Other features such as the lockable transport box, the weather leg protection and rear rack mark the sweet spot for every bike commuter.



Because Da Ve is not only intended to make a contribution to environmental protection in action with its lower CO2 footprint compared to a car, Ca Go and the research group at Darmstadt University of Applied Sciences already focussed on the topic of sustainability during production. In line with the "Green Deal" outlined by the European Commission, Da Ve is to be produced in a resource-saving, durable, low-emission and recyclable manner.



Da Ve is presented as a concept study that was designed to complement the already developed and mobile test vehicle. The study shows one possible form of the development parameters that have been worked out. The vehicle is intended to inspire and represent a communicative link between car and bicycle, says Johannes Rasche, Head of Design at Ca Go.

