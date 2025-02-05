ritterwerk at ambiente 2025 – 120 years of innovation and enjoyment

120 years of ritterwerk – A story of success
Since 1905, ritterwerk has stood for precision, quality and timeless aesthetics in the kitchen. As a tribute to the company's tradition and innovation, a golden toaster will be on display at the trade fair - a unique eye-catcher that transports visitors into a world of elegance and functionality.
Giveaway: Golden toasters
As part of the celebrations, ritterwerk will be giving away limited-edition golden toasters via its social media channels after the trade fair. These toasters not only symbolise 120 years of masterful craftsmanship, but also the golden future of the company. It's worth taking part - follow ritterwerk on Instagram (instagram.com/ritterwerk) for more information.
Product-highlights: BEEZER® und Deli slicer lupo13
In addition to the anniversary, innovations will of course also take centre stage at the trade fair:
- BEEZER® – Perfectly chilled drinks at the touch of a button
The BEEZER® captivates with lightning-fast cooling: drinks are brought to the ideal drinking temperature in just three to six minutes - ideal for spontaneous moments.
- Deli slicer lupo13 – Precision and versatility
The lupo13 deli slicer with its unique motor head and 19 cm blade ensures wafer-thin and even slices of bread and cold cuts. Perfect for ambitious gourmets.
Experience live gourmet moments: Marian Moschen, known as ‘mann backt’, will spoil you with fresh bread and cold cuts, while bartender Brano will set the mood with creative cocktails. Discover how ritterwerk combines 120 years of expertise in technology and enjoyment at the trade fair.
Visit us at ambiente 2025, celebrate 120 years of ritterwerk with us and discover innovations that make life more enjoyable.
ritter. Makes more out of food.