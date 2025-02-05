Kontakt
ritterwerk at ambiente 2025 – 120 years of innovation and enjoyment

ambiente 2025 in Frankfurt will be a special stage for ritterwerk GmbH: the company is celebrating its 120th birthday this year.

(lifePR) (Gröbenzell, )
ambiente 2025 in Frankfurt will be a special stage for ritterwerk GmbH: the company is celebrating its 120th birthday this year. Under the motto ‘ritter. Makes more out of food.’ ritterwerk will not only be presenting its product highlights in Hall 8.0, Stand C30, but also an exclusive eye-catcher and culinary experiences.

120 years of ritterwerk – A story of success
Since 1905, ritterwerk has stood for precision, quality and timeless aesthetics in the kitchen. As a tribute to the company's tradition and innovation, a golden toaster will be on display at the trade fair - a unique eye-catcher that transports visitors into a world of elegance and functionality.

Giveaway: Golden toasters
As part of the celebrations, ritterwerk will be giving away limited-edition golden toasters via its social media channels after the trade fair. These toasters not only symbolise 120 years of masterful craftsmanship, but also the golden future of the company. It's worth taking part - follow ritterwerk on Instagram (instagram.com/ritterwerk) for more information.

Product-highlights: BEEZER® und Deli slicer lupo13
In addition to the anniversary, innovations will of course also take centre stage at the trade fair:
  • BEEZER® – Perfectly chilled drinks at the touch of a button
    The BEEZER® captivates with lightning-fast cooling: drinks are brought to the ideal drinking temperature in just three to six minutes - ideal for spontaneous moments.
  • Deli slicer lupo13 – Precision and versatility
    The lupo13 deli slicer with its unique motor head and 19 cm blade ensures wafer-thin and even slices of bread and cold cuts. Perfect for ambitious gourmets.
Culinary experiences at the stand
Experience live gourmet moments: Marian Moschen, known as ‘mann backt’, will spoil you with fresh bread and cold cuts, while bartender Brano will set the mood with creative cocktails. Discover how ritterwerk combines 120 years of expertise in technology and enjoyment at the trade fair.

Visit us at ambiente 2025, celebrate 120 years of ritterwerk with us and discover innovations that make life more enjoyable.

ritter. Makes more out of food.

ritterwerk GmbH

Kitchen appliances for the highest demands since 1905
Over 100 years of experience in the development and manufacture of kitchen appliances is what gives us the sovereignty to continue to drive forward the best innovations for our customers in the future: open to new ideas, but committed to tradition. You can rely on us and our products. We have always delivered consistent quality and are always personally available for our customers and partners. Appreciation is what drives us. We value our customers and partners and develop products that meet their requirements in terms of quality, performance and design. We are fully committed to what we do - from conceptualisation to production. Just like our products: powerful and high-performance.

superior – reliable – appreciative - powerful

For more information visit: http://www.ritterwerk.com

