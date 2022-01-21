RECan Presents Canadian Real Estate Market Update 2021/2022

RECan Global will host a virtual conference ("Canadian Real Estate Market Summary 2021 & Outlook 2022") on January 27, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. (CET) to present the latest edition of its bi-annual report on the Canadian real estate market. The 45-minute event will summarize market developments in 2021 and provide an outlook for 2022, targeting mainly institutional and professional investors, as well as financial and real estate media representatives.RECan Global GmbH, based in Munich and Halifax, is the Investment Advisor to the RECan Canadian Diversified Real Estate Fund SCS (SICAV-RAIF), a Luxembourg based real estate fund focused on Canadian commercial and multi-residential real estate.Sven J. Matten, Partner and Managing Director of RECan Global GmbH: "The Canadian real estate market offers potential with comparatively high returns, especially from a European investor perspective. Canada is politically stable, the Canadian dollar has a AAA rating and the real estate market is set for organic growth, also due to a targeted immigration policy."During the presentation, which will be conducted primarily in English, RECan’s Portfolio Managers will report on both residential and commercial real estate developments in Canada over the past year and look ahead to 2022. In addition, the conference includes a comparison of key figures of the Canadian and German real estate markets.