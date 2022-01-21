Kontakt
RECan Presents Canadian Real Estate Market Update 2021/2022

RECan Global will provide an update of the Canadian real estate market in 2021 and an outlook for 2022 in a virtual conference on January 27, 2022.

RECan Global will host a virtual conference ("Canadian Real Estate Market Summary 2021 & Outlook 2022") on January 27, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. (CET) to present the latest edition of its bi-annual report on the Canadian real estate market. The 45-minute event will summarize market developments in 2021 and provide an outlook for 2022, targeting mainly institutional and professional investors, as well as financial and real estate media representatives.

RECan Global GmbH, based in Munich and Halifax, is the Investment Advisor to the RECan Canadian Diversified Real Estate Fund SCS (SICAV-RAIF), a Luxembourg based real estate fund focused on Canadian commercial and multi-residential real estate.

Sven J. Matten, Partner and Managing Director of RECan Global GmbH: "The Canadian real estate market offers potential with comparatively high returns, especially from a European investor perspective. Canada is politically stable, the Canadian dollar has a AAA rating and the real estate market is set for organic growth, also due to a targeted immigration policy."

During the presentation, which will be conducted primarily in English, RECan’s Portfolio Managers will report on both residential and commercial real estate developments in Canada over the past year and look ahead to 2022. In addition, the conference includes a comparison of key figures of the Canadian and German real estate markets.

For more information and to register please visit: https://recanglobal.com/de/kommunikation/event-canadian-real-estate-market-summary-2021-outlook-2022

RECan Global GmbH

RECan Global GmhH was been founded by Dr. Bernhard Engelbrecht and Sven J. Matten in Luxembourg and Germany, along with Canadian partners Todd Bechard, David Pappin, Ian Stanley, and Brian Toole. RECan launched the marketing of the Luxembourg-based RECan Canadian Diversified Real Estate Fund SCS (SICAV-RAIF), along with it's two sub-funds (RECan Canadian Commercial Real Estate Fund and RECan Canadian Multi-Residential Real Estate Fund) in 2021.

The RECan partners have been working in the real estate market in Canada and Germany/Luxembourg since the mid-1990s. They have extensive experience in investment fund creation and management in the European Union and Canada, as well as in asset sourcing in several Canadian and European markets, asset management, executive and financial management, leasing, and the development/redevelopment processes for commercial and multi-residential real estate in Canada.

For more information on RECan Global please visit: http://www.recanglobal.com

