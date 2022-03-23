Kontakt
Washnut extract for sustainable skin cleansing

The demand for environmentally-friendly and sustainable yet effective cosmetic products that are gentle on the skin is constantly growing. Skin cleansing products based on PolyNeo's washnut extract meet the highest standards.

Body and beauty care are a high priority among consumers. In terms of sales, the industry has been growing steadily for years. Natural cosmetics products, which are finding their way to more and more pharmacies, drugstores and supermarket shelves as demand grows, play a key role in this development. Furthermore, natural cosmetics have also done well for themselves in online retail within the context of widespread coronavirus restrictions. According to the 2021 Natural Cosmetics Industry Monitor published by the consulting company The New, the segment achieved sales growth of around five per cent in the first quarter of 2021, after having already achieved an increase of 10 per cent in 2020.

There are solid reasons behind the popularity of natural cosmetics. According to a survey by the market research institute Splendit Research, more than 80 per cent of natural cosmetics consumers cite health and environmental aspects as major concerns. More than half of them also appreciate that the products are well tolerated by the skin and cruelty free.

The success of natural cosmetics depends on selected natural raw materials, whose underlying properties make them suitable for various cosmetic functions. One example is the Indian washnut. It contains saponin, a secondary plant substance with a foaming, cleansing effect. When extracted, it can be used to produce a wide range of cleaning products and as such is enjoying increasing popularity as an ingredient in natural cosmetics.

The fruit of the Indian washnut tree has a saponin content of five to 15 per cent. It is extracted from the washnut through elaborate processing and further processed in the cosmetics industry, whereby the saponin content is increased to 60 per cent of the dry matter. Manufacturers leverage the cleansing effect and mainly use washnut extract for cleansing creams, shampoos and soaps.

As a basic ingredient for natural cosmetics, PolyNeo’s washnut extract has proven to be particularly effective due to its biological properties. The entirely plant-based extract has an antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effect. It is hypoallergenic and highly suitable for users with sensitive skin, allergies or even atopic dermatitis. In addition, washnut extract is 100 per cent biodegradable, biocertified (ECOCERT) and, as a product of renewable raw materials, an environmentally friendly and sustainable alternative to synthetic products.

“Natural cosmetics offer cosmetics manufacturers a lucrative field of activity over the long term with growing sales opportunities”, says Dr Serk Naymann, senior business development manager at PolyNeo GmbH. “We supply them with suitable raw materials like our washnut extract, which provide a foundation for the development and production of innovative cleansing products and allow them to compete on the market.”

As an exclusive distributor, PolyNeo sources the washnut extract, produced from the shell of the mucorossi variety, directly from the manufacturer in India. PolyNeo supplies washnut extract in different forms – liquid, paste, powder or capsules – for a range of applications.

“Extraction and processing take place directly on site with our partners in India, which makes it easier for our customers”, explains Dr. Naymann. “They receive a ready-to-use raw material, which we can supply in flexible quantities and in the requested consistency with varying saponin levels.”

PolyNeo GmbH

PolyNeo GmbH is an international cosmetics trading company based in Frankfurt, Germany. Its main focus is on innovative, effective and sustainable raw materials. The mission behind this is to identify the latest and most effective developments and supply them to the cosmetics market.

In line with its slogan “ideas become reality”, PolyNeo considers itself as a partner to its customers, supporting the development and marketing of the finished products resulting from the raw materials.

The founders have 26 years of experience in international trade. As the company continued to grow, it strengthened its focus on the cosmetics market in 2018 and consistently expanded its product portfolio in this area.

