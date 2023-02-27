PolyNeo starts the international trade fair year in 2023 with innovative cosmetic raw materials

With Suppliers' Day in New York and CosmeticBusiness in Munich, PolyNeo will be participating in two international trade fairs for the first time in 2023. The Frankfurt-based company will be unveiling proven and innovative cosmetic raw materials to interested parties from all over the world.



After about two years in which the COVID-19 pandemic brought the international trade fair business in all sectors to an almost complete standstill, the cosmetics industry as well is now pinning a lot of hope on the 2023 trade fair year that has just begun. The constantly growing demand for cosmetics and care products is motivating the industry to conquer the market with new creations. In doing so, manufacturers are taking into account the needs of a growing target group that prefers healthy, sustainable and animal-friendly, environmentally friendly and climate-friendly products for skin and body care as well. This is why industry representatives from all levels of the cosmetics industry are meeting again this year at international trade fairs to exchange information on trends and innovations. PolyNeo from Frankfurt am Main will also be on hand.



The annual Suppliers' Day of the New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC) will take place in New York on 2 and 3 May 2023. Under this year's motto “Reimagining Renewal & Wellness”, the largest cosmetics trade fair in North America will be bringing together leading manufacturers and retailers from the industry from more than 60 countries for the 44th time and showcasing the latest innovations.



PolyNeo is taking the opportunity to present its innovative and versatile cosmetic raw materials to a knowledgeable and interested audience. The focus this year is on the type 1 collagen NeoSilk developed by PolyNeo. This particularly skin-compatible and bio-compatible collagen was certified as vegan according to the V-MARK standard last year and is therefore particularly suitable for sophisticated anti-ageing products.



PolyNeo's second crowd puller in New York will be the active ingredient carrier Sophartops. Based on natural, skin-friendly and GMO-free active ingredients, the multiple nano-emulsion offers an optimised polydispersity index (PDI) and thus more homogeneous size distribution compared to other products, as well as improved active ingredient transport into deeper skin layers.



With both products, PolyNeo is meeting the spirit of the times in cosmetics and offering manufacturers the basis for developing trend products for a young and demanding target group with specific requirements relating to the composition of cosmetic and care products.



With CosmeticBusiness in Munich, on 14 and 15 June, PolyNeo has chosen another important industry meeting point. Here, too, the group of exhibitors consists of international cosmetics manufacturers as well as suppliers and companies from the fields of development, packaging and marketing. More than 300 exhibitors will be presenting products and services to visitors from more than 30 countries in Munich under this year's motto "Turn Trends into Business".



“The motto of CosmeticBusiness represents the core of our approach to the development of our cosmetic raw materials”, explains Eduard Albrecht, Managing Director of PolyNeo GmbH. “We are delighted to be presenting NeoSilk and Sophartops in New York and Munich, respectively – two foundations for innovative products that address current trends in a unique way and offer manufacturers the opportunity to set trends themselves with unique products.”



PolyNeo will be present at Suppliers' Day 2023 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on 2 and 3 May at Booth 1381.



At CosmeticBusiness 2023 on 14 and 15 June, PolyNeo will be welcoming interested visitors in Hall 4 at Stand E04.4.