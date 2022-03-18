PolyNeo presents innovative active ingredients at in-cosmetics Global 2022

PolyNeo GmbH

PolyNeo GmbH is an international cosmetics trading company based in Frankfurt, Germany. Its main focus is on innovative, effective and sustainable raw materials. The mission behind this is to identify the latest and most effective developments and supply them to the cosmetics market.



In line with its slogan "ideas become reality", PolyNeo considers itself as a partner to its customers, supporting the development and marketing of the finished products resulting from the raw materials.



The founders have 26 years of experience in international trade. As the company continued to grow, it strengthened its focus on the cosmetics market in 2018 and consistently expanded its product portfolio in this area.

