PolyNeo presents innovative active ingredients at in-cosmetics Global 2022

PolyNeo presents innovative active ingredients at in-cosmetics Global 2022Frankfurt am Main, )
Both the German and global cosmetics markets are facing major challenges, due in large part to the effects of the Corona pandemic. In terms of sales figures, 2020 was a difficult year for the industry, with a significant decline in sales. Nor did 2021 bring the hoped-for recovery, with growth nowhere near the levels expected before the pandemic. Manufacturers are therefore very hopeful about 2022 at this early stage.
In order to effectively take on the challenges of the market and stand firm in the face of increasingly fierce competition, manufacturers are turning more and more to new and innovative products. At the heart of these products are the innovative raw materials and ingredients that, once incorporated, give cosmetics and care products their basic properties and cosmetic effects.
Since its launch in 1990, in-cosmetics Global has grown to become the leading trade fair for raw materials and ingredients in cosmetics and skin care. This year, manufacturers and suppliers are coming together again at the Porte de Versailles in Paris, Europe's biggest exhibition park. After two events cancelled due to the coronavirus, they now plan on working together to create the foundations for the success of the industry, from 5 to 7 April.
As a trading company with a long history of international experience and a focus on the cosmetics market, PolyNeo GmbH will be presenting a selection of new products for the second time at in-cosmetics Global this year.
One of them is NEOSILK, a unique, biocompatible type 1 collagen obtained from silk cocoons, as a valuable raw material with a wide range of applications. NEOSILK provides a basis for a wide range of product innovations and the further development of successfully established products.
Dr Serk Naymann, a biotechnology scientist and senior business development manager at PolyNeo, will be giving a lecture on NEOSILK on 5 April 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Sustainability Corner at in-cosmetics Global. In his presentation “Neosilk Collagen – strive for sustainability”, Dr Naymann will explain how the collagen – sold exclusively by PolyNeo – is extracted and describe its benefits and potential uses.
In Paris, PolyNeo will also present SopharTops, a novel system for encapsulation mobilisation, in the form of two newly developed nanoemulsions. As a more efficient and economically advantageous alternative to traditional liposomes and nanosomes, SopharTops demonstrates the superiority of the new development in the transport of active substances to deeper skin layers in various product examples presented by PolyNeo.
PolyNeo will also present other products in April in Paris that are certain to arouse the interest of the many visitors expected at the trade fair, including a washnut extract derived from the Indian mukorossi variety, which cosmetics industry customers can use to manufacture environmentally friendly and sustainable yet effective skin care products. In addition, PolyNeo will present a certified organic (ECOCERT) aloe vera extract that allows manufacturers to meet the growing demand for aloe vera products while adhering to the highest quality standards and requirements for sustainability and social responsibility towards the countries of origin.
“We are looking forward to seeing both old and new customers in Paris”, says Eduard Albrecht, managing director of PolyNeo GmbH in Frankfurt, Germany. “Our aim with the new products is to create momentum and lay the foundations on which our customers can build their further success and inspire consumers years to come.”
Visitors to in-cosmetic Global 2022 can find PolyNeo at the Porte de Versailles, stand E124. They can also register in advance for a detailed discussion with the specialist advisors on site at h.bause@polyneo.eu