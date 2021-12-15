NEOSILK® Collagen - a versatile active agent in aesthetic and regenerative medicine

The collagen type 1 NEOSILK®, developed in an innovative procedure, isolated from the silk cocoon of the silkworm, distinguishes itself by its high purity and, above all, the convincing homogeneity with human collagen. The Frankfurt-based PolyNeo GmbH as the exclusive distribution partner with NEOSILK® provides an essential base for versatile products in cosmetics and aesthetic medicine. Users profit by the positive qualities of the active agent. Thanks to its excellent biocompatibility NEOSILK® is optimally suitable to be used in skincare products fighting the natural skin aging process or supporting the regeneration of damaged skin. Collagen is an important component of the cellular structure of skin tissue. The natural decrease of collagen production results in the well-known and feared skin aging and reduces skin’s regeneration ability. With NEOSILK® PolyNeo offers a straightforward possibility to compensate for the collagen deficiency and to promote skin’s own healing powers by targeted collagen use.



NEOSILK® already has proven its suitability in numerous products of international cosmetics manufacturers. Meanwhile, NEOSILK® is used in all common product types, such as cleansing gels, lotions, creams, masks, or eye serums, and lip balms. In a strategic cooperation with the Italian developer and manufacturer of customer-specific medical products, 303 Pharma S.R.L., PolyNeo successfully and specifically has further developed the application of NEOSILK® collagen in the segment of aesthetic and regenerative medicine.



As a result of several years of intensive work, 303 Pharma on the base of NEOSILK® presents a wound healing gel of class III medical devices in the form of a spray, and a R-mousse of class I medical devices to soothe and regenerate the skin after cosmetic treatments. In addition to these products for external use, 303 Pharma also uses NEOSILK® in a regenerating collagen-based injection solution. The class III medical device is available in 2 ml syringes to be used for skin injections. As food supplement, NEOSILK® collagen, among others, has a positive effect on cellular formation processes in the skin and can help to alleviate the development of joint problems due to wear.



NEOSILK® is also used in products for the protection and regeneration of the oral mucous membrane and the eye tissue in veterinarian medicine. For example, new products of 303 Pharma are used for dogs and cats and, in the segment, too, profits by the proven positive qualities of NEOSILK® collagen.



303 Pharma not only has established the further development and application of NEOSILK® in new, innovative medical devices but also has provided evidence of its positive effects in many studies.



„We are convinced that the targeted further development of NEOSILK® in close cooperation with 303 Pharma will open several other fields of application”, Eduard Albrecht, managing director of PolyNeo GmbH, explains. „We look forward to intensifying our future cooperation and assisting our customers in the industry with new formulations and adequate concepts with our joined forces.”

