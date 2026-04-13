In Love with the Office: What Happens When Workspaces Trigger Deep Emotion Instead of Just Function

Philipp Architekten GmbH

Philipp Architekten BDA is an award-winning architecture and interior design studio led by Anna Philipp, with offices in Frankfurt am Main, Zurich, and Schloss Waldenburg. The practice stands for holistic design where architecture and interior are conceived as one. Guided by the principle ‘Beauty matters’, Philipp Architekten creates sophisticated buildings and soulful workplace environments designed as architectural one-of-a-kind pieces – Collectible Architecture.

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