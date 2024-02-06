Kontakt
Luminea Home Control WLAN-Steh-/Eck-Leuchte, RGB-IC-LEDs, 12 W, dimmbar, App, 155 cm, weiß

Spektakuläres Licht: leuchtet in verschiedenen Farben gleichzeitig

(lifePR) (Buggingen, )
Mit den WLAN-Steh-/Eck-Leuchten mit RGB-IC-LEDs von Luminea Home Control lassen sich dank einzeln adressierbarer LED-Segmente individuelle Lichtkonzepte realisieren - sogar passend zur Musik! Die Leuchten lassen sich per Sprache über Alexa, Google Assistant und Siri steuern und mit der kostenlosen ELESION App ins Smarthome integrieren.
  • RGB-IC-Dreamlight-LEDs für mehrere Farben gleichzeitig und Tageslichtweiß
  • 3-teilig zum Zusammenstecken, Höhe bis zu 155 cm (anpassbar)
  • Nur 12 Watt Leistungsaufnahme
  • 12 Lichtszenen, auch individuell programmierbar, dimmbar
  • Kostenlose App "ELESION" für weltweite Steuerung und mehr
  • Steuerbar per Alexa, Google Assistant und Siri
Schlankes Design mit spektakulären, farbigen Lichteffekten: Die eingebauten IC-Chips der WLAN-LED-Steh-/Eckleuchte mit App von Luminea Home Control ermöglichen es, mehrere Farben gleichzeitig leuchten zu lassen. Die Farben der Segmente lassen sich einzeln ansteuern. So entstehen ganz persönliche Lichtkonzepte! Und wenn es mal schnell gehen soll, nutzt man einfach die vordefinierten Lichtszenen in der App. Zur Auswahl stehen zum Beispiel stimmungsvolles Filmlicht, die perfekte Partybeleuchtung und vieles mehr.

Leuchtet auch im Takt der Lieblingsmusik: Einfach die Soundsteuerung der LED-Leuchte aktivieren - und schon erlebt man effektvolles Partylicht oder genießt sanfte Lichteffekte passend zur Entspannungsmusik.

Mit der App „ELESION" behält man weltweit die volle Kontrolle: Per WLAN steuert man das Licht einfach mit dem Smartphone oder Tablet-PC - ob zum Ein- und Ausschalten, zur Steuerung der Lichtfarbe oder für Timer-Einstellungen.

Auch per Sprachbefehl steuerbar: In wenigen Schritten richtet man Siri, Alexa und den Google Assistant für die Stehleuchte ein. Schon kann man das Licht mit einem einfachen Befehl ein- und ausschalten und sogar die Farbe einstellen.

Das bestehende Smart-Life- und Tuya-System erweitern: Hat man bereits Smarthome-Geräte, die man per entsprechender App steuert, gibt es eine gute Nachricht. Unsere ELESION-Geräte sind mit den Smart-Life- und Tuya-Geräten kompatibel. So bedient man auf Wunsch alle Geräte gemeinsam - auch per automatischer Funktionen!
  • WLAN-LED-Steh- und Eck-Leuchte in Weiß
  • RGB-LEDs auf Dreamlight-Strip: rot, grün, blau für 16 Mio. Farbtöne
  • Zusätzliches tageslichtweißes Licht: ca. 10.000 K
  • IC-Technologie: einzeln adressierbare LED-Abschnitte für mehrere unterschiedliche Farben gleichzeitig
  • 12 verschiedene Lichtszenen, auch individuell programmierbar
  • Sound-Steuerung über Smartphone-Mikrofon: lässt Licht im Takt von Musik leuchten
  • Timer-Modus für Zeitschaltung per App
  • Stufenlos dimmbar
  • WiFi-kompatibel: für WLAN-Standards IEEE 802.11b/g/n (2,4 GHz)
  • Kostenlose App "ELESION" für iOS und Android: für die Einstellung verschiedener Licht-Szenarios, Farbwechsel, Timer und das Ein- und Ausschalten
  • Kompatibel mit Amazon Alexa und Google Assistant: Licht per Amazon Echo, Google Home und kompatiblen Lautsprechern per Sprachbefehl steuern
  • Auch kompatibel zu Siri von Apple: Sprachbefehle und damit verbundene Aktionen sind direkt per iPhone und iPad konfigurierbar sowie nutzbar
  • Automatische Szenen-Funktionen programmierbar, z.B. zum Schalten mehrerer Geräte gleichzeitig, zum Einschalten des Lichts bei Aktivierung einer Überwachungs-Kamera u.v.m.
  • Kompatibel zum Smart-Life-System: ELESION- sowie Smart-Life- und Tuya-Geräte können auf Wunsch zu einem Smarthome-System kombiniert werden
  • Höhe anpassbar: 2 oder 3 Leuchten-Teile zusammenstecken
  • Farbe: weiß
  • Leistungsaufnahme: 12 Watt
  • Stromversorgung Leuchte: 230 Volt AC, Fernbedienung: 1 Knopfzelle Typ CR2032
  • Maße (Ø x H): 3 x 155 cm, Gewicht: 984 g
  • 3-teilige WLAN-Steh-Eckleuchte inklusive Basis mit selbstklebendem Softpad, Netzteil mit Hohlstecker, Fernbedienung mit Knopfzelle und deutscher Anleitung
  • EAN: 4022107422260
Preis: 49,99 EUR

Bestell-Nr. ZX-8516-625                                     

Produktlink: https://www.pearl.de/a-ZX8516-3331.shtml

Variante in schwarz:

Luminea Home Control WLAN-Steh-/Eck-Leuchte, RGB-IC-LEDs, 12W, dimmbar, App, 155cm, schwarz

Preis: 49,99 EUR

Bestell-Nr. ZX-8517-625                                     

Produktlink: https://www.pearl.de/a-ZX8517-3331.shtml

PEARL GmbH

Die PEARL GmbH aus Baden-Württemberg ist das umsatzstärkste Unternehmen einer internationalen Technologie-Gruppe. Der Schwerpunkt, der 1989 gegründeten Firma, ist der Distanzhandel von Hightech- und Lifestyle-Produkten. In Deutschland werden rund 500 Mitarbeiter*innen beschäftigt, darunter etwa 30 Auszubildende in unterschiedlichen Ausbildungsberufen.

Mit ca. 20 Millionen Kundinnen und Kunden, über 10 Millionen gedruckten Katalogen pro Jahr, einer täglichen Versandkapazität von über 110.000 Paketen - alleine in Deutschland - und Schwesterunternehmen in der Schweiz, Frankreich und Polen gehört PEARL zu den größten Versandhäusern für Innovationen und Neuheiten aus dem Technologie-Bereich. Große Versandlager und Spezial-Versandzentren in Baden-Württemberg, Hessen und Niedersachsen ermöglichen eine sehr schnelle Belieferung der Kunden. Über 100.000 Europaletten Lagerkapazität in sechs Logistikzentren gewährleisten höchstmögliche Warenverfügbarkeit.

Ladengeschäfte in vielen europäischen Großstädten und das Teleshopping-Unternehmen Pearl.tv mit großer Reichweite in Europa unterstreichen diesen Anspruch.

In Deutschland umfasst das Sortiment von PEARL ca. 16.000 Produkte mit über 100 bekannten Exklusivmarken wie z.B. auvisio, Rosenstein & Söhne, Luminea, Sichler Haushaltsgeräte, simvalley MOBILE oder ELESION. Darunter sind zahlreiche Produkte aus den Bereichen Smart Home, Haushalt, Unterhaltungselektronik, Wellness, Lifestyle, Werkzeuge, PKW- und Handyzubehör sowie Hobby-, Freizeit- und Funprodukte.

Dank ihrer äußerst engen Kooperation mit internationalen Großherstellern und Entwicklungsfirmen hat die PEARL GmbH einen starken Einfluss auf die Neuentwicklung und kontinuierliche Optimierung von Produkten (www.pearl.de).

