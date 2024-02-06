Luminea Home Control WLAN-Steh-/Eck-Leuchte, RGB-IC-LEDs, 12 W, dimmbar, App, 155 cm, weiß

PEARL GmbH

Die PEARL GmbH aus Baden-Württemberg ist das umsatzstärkste Unternehmen einer internationalen Technologie-Gruppe. Der Schwerpunkt, der 1989 gegründeten Firma, ist der Distanzhandel von Hightech- und Lifestyle-Produkten. In Deutschland werden rund 500 Mitarbeiter*innen beschäftigt, darunter etwa 30 Auszubildende in unterschiedlichen Ausbildungsberufen.



Mit ca. 20 Millionen Kundinnen und Kunden, über 10 Millionen gedruckten Katalogen pro Jahr, einer täglichen Versandkapazität von über 110.000 Paketen - alleine in Deutschland - und Schwesterunternehmen in der Schweiz, Frankreich und Polen gehört PEARL zu den größten Versandhäusern für Innovationen und Neuheiten aus dem Technologie-Bereich. Große Versandlager und Spezial-Versandzentren in Baden-Württemberg, Hessen und Niedersachsen ermöglichen eine sehr schnelle Belieferung der Kunden. Über 100.000 Europaletten Lagerkapazität in sechs Logistikzentren gewährleisten höchstmögliche Warenverfügbarkeit.



Ladengeschäfte in vielen europäischen Großstädten und das Teleshopping-Unternehmen Pearl.tv mit großer Reichweite in Europa unterstreichen diesen Anspruch.



In Deutschland umfasst das Sortiment von PEARL ca. 16.000 Produkte mit über 100 bekannten Exklusivmarken wie z.B. auvisio, Rosenstein & Söhne, Luminea, Sichler Haushaltsgeräte, simvalley MOBILE oder ELESION. Darunter sind zahlreiche Produkte aus den Bereichen Smart Home, Haushalt, Unterhaltungselektronik, Wellness, Lifestyle, Werkzeuge, PKW- und Handyzubehör sowie Hobby-, Freizeit- und Funprodukte.



Dank ihrer äußerst engen Kooperation mit internationalen Großherstellern und Entwicklungsfirmen hat die PEARL GmbH einen starken Einfluss auf die Neuentwicklung und kontinuierliche Optimierung von Produkten (www.pearl.de).

alles anzeigen