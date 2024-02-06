Luminea Home Control WLAN-Steh-/Eck-Leuchte, RGB-IC-LEDs, 12 W, dimmbar, App, 155 cm, weiß

- RGB-IC-Dreamlight-LEDs für mehrere Farben gleichzeitig und Tageslichtweiß
- 3-teilig zum Zusammenstecken, Höhe bis zu 155 cm (anpassbar)
- Nur 12 Watt Leistungsaufnahme
- 12 Lichtszenen, auch individuell programmierbar, dimmbar
- Kostenlose App "ELESION" für weltweite Steuerung und mehr
- Steuerbar per Alexa, Google Assistant und Siri
Leuchtet auch im Takt der Lieblingsmusik: Einfach die Soundsteuerung der LED-Leuchte aktivieren - und schon erlebt man effektvolles Partylicht oder genießt sanfte Lichteffekte passend zur Entspannungsmusik.
Mit der App „ELESION" behält man weltweit die volle Kontrolle: Per WLAN steuert man das Licht einfach mit dem Smartphone oder Tablet-PC - ob zum Ein- und Ausschalten, zur Steuerung der Lichtfarbe oder für Timer-Einstellungen.
Auch per Sprachbefehl steuerbar: In wenigen Schritten richtet man Siri, Alexa und den Google Assistant für die Stehleuchte ein. Schon kann man das Licht mit einem einfachen Befehl ein- und ausschalten und sogar die Farbe einstellen.
Das bestehende Smart-Life- und Tuya-System erweitern: Hat man bereits Smarthome-Geräte, die man per entsprechender App steuert, gibt es eine gute Nachricht. Unsere ELESION-Geräte sind mit den Smart-Life- und Tuya-Geräten kompatibel. So bedient man auf Wunsch alle Geräte gemeinsam - auch per automatischer Funktionen!
- WLAN-LED-Steh- und Eck-Leuchte in Weiß
- RGB-LEDs auf Dreamlight-Strip: rot, grün, blau für 16 Mio. Farbtöne
- Zusätzliches tageslichtweißes Licht: ca. 10.000 K
- IC-Technologie: einzeln adressierbare LED-Abschnitte für mehrere unterschiedliche Farben gleichzeitig
- 12 verschiedene Lichtszenen, auch individuell programmierbar
- Sound-Steuerung über Smartphone-Mikrofon: lässt Licht im Takt von Musik leuchten
- Timer-Modus für Zeitschaltung per App
- Stufenlos dimmbar
- WiFi-kompatibel: für WLAN-Standards IEEE 802.11b/g/n (2,4 GHz)
- Kostenlose App "ELESION" für iOS und Android: für die Einstellung verschiedener Licht-Szenarios, Farbwechsel, Timer und das Ein- und Ausschalten
- Kompatibel mit Amazon Alexa und Google Assistant: Licht per Amazon Echo, Google Home und kompatiblen Lautsprechern per Sprachbefehl steuern
- Auch kompatibel zu Siri von Apple: Sprachbefehle und damit verbundene Aktionen sind direkt per iPhone und iPad konfigurierbar sowie nutzbar
- Automatische Szenen-Funktionen programmierbar, z.B. zum Schalten mehrerer Geräte gleichzeitig, zum Einschalten des Lichts bei Aktivierung einer Überwachungs-Kamera u.v.m.
- Kompatibel zum Smart-Life-System: ELESION- sowie Smart-Life- und Tuya-Geräte können auf Wunsch zu einem Smarthome-System kombiniert werden
- Höhe anpassbar: 2 oder 3 Leuchten-Teile zusammenstecken
- Farbe: weiß
- Leistungsaufnahme: 12 Watt
- Stromversorgung Leuchte: 230 Volt AC, Fernbedienung: 1 Knopfzelle Typ CR2032
- Maße (Ø x H): 3 x 155 cm, Gewicht: 984 g
- 3-teilige WLAN-Steh-Eckleuchte inklusive Basis mit selbstklebendem Softpad, Netzteil mit Hohlstecker, Fernbedienung mit Knopfzelle und deutscher Anleitung
- EAN: 4022107422260
Bestell-Nr. ZX-8516-625
Produktlink: https://www.pearl.de/a-ZX8516-3331.shtml
Bilderlinks*:
App-Screens:
Variante in schwarz:
Luminea Home Control WLAN-Steh-/Eck-Leuchte, RGB-IC-LEDs, 12W, dimmbar, App, 155cm, schwarz
Preis: 49,99 EUR
Bestell-Nr. ZX-8517-625
Produktlink: https://www.pearl.de/a-ZX8517-3331.shtml
Bilderlinks*:
App-Screens:
