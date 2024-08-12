Welcome to the 2024/2025 season!
The Leipzig Ballet prepares for the first premiere under its new ballet director Rémy Fichet in October: “Romeo and Juliet”, choreographed by US talent Lauren Lovette. Anna Skryleva will conduct Sergei Prokofiev's ingenious choreographic composition. The Musikalische Komödie - second venue of the Leipzig opera - opens the season with a glamorous gala on 28 and 29 September. The new music director Michael Nündel will make his debut with highlights from the season. All the soloists, ballet, choir and orchestra of the Musikalische Komödie will take part.
September is also packed with events by and for children and families. Following the triumphant success of the musical “Peter Pan”, the Oper Leipzig Children's Choir will present a large-scale concert entitled “Thank you for the music” in Leipzig's Peterskirche on 27 September. The orchestra of the Musikalische Komödie will perform “Paddington Bear's First Concert” as well as two performances as part of the “Klassik für Kinder” festival. The revivals at the beginning of the season: Wagner's Flying Dutchman, directed by Michiel Dijkema and featuring the legendary ship, as well as Puccini's Madama Butterfly with Barno Ismatullaeva in the title role. And those who have become post-Olympic Paris fans may find themselves drawn to Violetta Valéry's salon as Verdi's Traviata returns with the impressive set and costume designs of Frank Philipp Schlößmann (sets) and Gabriele Jaenecke (costumes).
Ticket information
All ticket requests can be accommodated online at oper-leipzig.de or via the Oper Leipzig visitor service Tue – Fri 10 am to 6 pm, Sat 12 noon to 6 pm, at both the box office in the Opera House and by telephone under + 49 (0)341-12 61 261. Admission to the city archives is free.
www.oper-leipzig.de/en