Welcome to the 2024/2025 season!

Knights, wizards, fairies and demons storm the stage at the season's first premiere on 21 September: Johann Christian Bach's magical fairytale “Amadis, the Knight” brings excitement and colour to the Oper Leipzig stage. The matinee on 7 September and a “taster” on 17 September provide the public with some first impressions. Andreas Reize, cantor of the Thomaskirche, makes his conducting debut at the Oper Leipzig with this pre-classical work for the whole family. It goes without saying that he is well acquainted with the Gewandhausorchester, whose third venue after the Opera House and the Gewandhaus is the Thomaskirche.

The Leipzig Ballet prepares for the first premiere under its new ballet director Rémy Fichet in October: “Romeo and Juliet”, choreographed by US talent Lauren Lovette. Anna Skryleva will conduct Sergei Prokofiev's ingenious choreographic composition. The Musikalische Komödie - second venue of the Leipzig opera - opens the season with a glamorous gala on 28 and 29 September. The new music director Michael Nündel will make his debut with highlights from the season. All the soloists, ballet, choir and orchestra of the Musikalische Komödie will take part.

September is also packed with events by and for children and families. Following the triumphant success of the musical “Peter Pan”, the Oper Leipzig Children's Choir will present a large-scale concert entitled “Thank you for the music” in Leipzig's Peterskirche on 27 September. The orchestra of the Musikalische Komödie will perform “Paddington Bear's First Concert” as well as two performances as part of the “Klassik für Kinder” festival. The revivals at the beginning of the season: Wagner's Flying Dutchman, directed by Michiel Dijkema and featuring the legendary ship, as well as Puccini's Madama Butterfly with Barno Ismatullaeva in the title role. And those who have become post-Olympic Paris fans may find themselves drawn to Violetta Valéry's salon as Verdi's Traviata returns with the impressive set and costume designs of Frank Philipp Schlößmann (sets) and Gabriele Jaenecke (costumes).

All ticket requests can be accommodated online at oper-leipzig.de or via the Oper Leipzig visitor service Tue – Fri 10 am to 6 pm, Sat 12 noon to 6 pm, at both the box office in the Opera House and by telephone under + 49 (0)341-12 61 261. Admission to the city archives is free.

www.oper-leipzig.de/en

Oper Leipzig

The Leipzig Opera follows the tradition of over 330 years of musical theatre in Leipzig: in 1693, the first opera house on the Brühl was opened as the third civic music theatre in Europe after Venice and Hamburg. Since 1840, the world-renowned Gewandhaus Orchestra has played for all performances of the opera and the Leipzig ballet. In addition to today's opera house on Augustusplatz, built in 1960, Leipzig Opera includes the Musikalische Komödie, a special venue for musical and operettas. With around 680 employees, it is the city's largest in-house cultural institution and comprises five mainstays: the opera, Musikalische Komödie, Leipzig Ballet, their 360° outreach and educational programme, and the craft studios which work for all of the city's theatres.

www.oper-leipzig.de/en

