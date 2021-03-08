Augustusplatz 12
04109 Leipzig, de
http://www.oper-leipzig.de
Gudula Kienemund
+49 (341) 1261-266
Three new livestream performances in March 2021
A concert premiere of Capriccio with Camilla Nylund as the Countess
The Oper Leipzig’s facilities probably remain closed for the month of March, but thanks to tried-and-true safety protocols and measures, it has been possible to continue rehearsals – and to offer three livestreams. In addition to the performance of Capriccio on 20 March 2021, the Oper Leipzig will make a performance of the abridged version of Lohengrin available on 14 March 2021. That performance was highly regarded at its known week-early premiere in November. The production was staged by Patrick Bialdyga, with Jennifer Holloway as Elsa and Michael Weinius as Lohengrin. A third performance, the second concert premiere awaits audiences on 28 March 2021: Vincenzo Bellini’s tragic opera Norma. All three performances will commence at 6:00pm, will be streamed live, and are available online via the Oper Leipzig’s website free of charge for 48 hours.
