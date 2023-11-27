Rémy Fichet Assumes Directorship of the Leipzig Ballet in 2024/25

Rémy Fichet is the designated new Director of the Leipzig Ballet and will take over its artistic direction at Oper Leipzig from the 2024/25 season. In succession to the meritorious previous Ballet Director and Chief Choreographer Mario Schröder, Rémy Fichet will continue the tradition of the Leipzig Ballet as established by Uwe Scholz. For the upcoming seasons, collaborations with innovative choreographers from the international dance scene are being planned. Tobias Wolff, Director of Oper Leipzig: "We are deliberately making the change to a curatorial-artistic direction at the Leipzig Ballet, and I am truly grateful that our preferred candidate Rémy Fichet has chosen our institution. I look forward to new creative formats and choreographies with the company."



As part of its annual press conference on March 8, 2024, Oper Leipzig will present the new Director of the Leipzig Ballet with his programme for the 2024/25 season.



Rémy Fichet, born in Amiens (France), completed his dance training at the Paris Opera Ballet School. After two years as a dancer at the Ballet de l'Opéra national de Paris, he joined the Leipzig Ballet in 2000, performing in the ensemble until 2008, most recently as a soloist. Following his career as a dancer, he remained loyal to both dance and the Leipzig Ballet. As scheduler and project coordinator, and since 2012 as Artistic Production Manager, Rémy Fichet provided the structural framework for the successful work of the Leipzig Ballet, with additional qualifications from two years of part-time management studies and a Master of Arts degree, which he completed with distinction at the Palucca University of Dance Dresden in 2023. Rémy Fichet established first-time specialised dance medicine services for the ballet ensemble at Oper Leipzig and values long-term, individually tailored support for the dancers and the next generation of choreographic creatives.