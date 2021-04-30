Augustusplatz 12
04109 Leipzig, de
http://www.oper-leipzig.de
Gudula Kienemund
+49 (341) 1261-266
Oper Leipzig online in May
Digital Opening for the Musikalische Komödie / Mini Streaming Festival for Whitsun
On the following Saturday, 15 May 2021, at 7:00pm, the Leipzig Ballet will present a live stream of Mario Schröder’s choreography Solitude, which uses memorable images to engage with the artistic and human fears and questions brought about by the pandemic. The choreographic world premiere from last October will be accompanied by music by Vivaldi, Vasks, Bach, and Ustvolskaya, performed live by the Gewandhausorchester conducted by Felix Bender.
For Whitsun, the Oper Leipzig will present an abridged version of Georges Bizet’s Carmen, under the musical direction of Matthias Foremney. Kathrin Göring sings the title role in this concert performance, which was recorded previously and will receive its online premiere on Friday, 21 May 2021, at 6:00pm.
At the same time, the Oper Leipzig will virtually bring together all of its artists – from the Opera House, Leipzig Ballet, and the Musikalische Komödie – starting on Friday, 21 May 2021 at 6:00pm, when they’ll offer a variety of streaming productions online. In addition to an encore presentation of Gräfin Mariza and Solitude, Whitsun weekend will be filled with the sounds of Strauss and Verdi. Jakob Peters-Messer’s production of Il trovatore features Antonio Fogliani conducting the Gewandhausorchester, and the minimally-abridged concert version of Capriccio is led by Intendant and General Music Director Ulf Schirmer. And with Wagner’s birthday anniversary coming up (he was born on 22 May 1813), the Oper Leipzig will present an abridged version of Lohengrin with Michael Weinius in the title role, as well as Loriot’s reduced version of “Der Ring an einem Abend” with Axel Bulthaupt as narrator.
These magical seven streams – including Carmen – will stay online until Whitsun Monday at 10:00pm, and will all be available via the Oper Leipzig’s website: www.oper-leipzig.de.
Oper Leipzig TV is offered to audiences free of charge. Links to each of the performances will be made available shortly before broadcasts.
Streaming Oper Leipzig TV on YouTube or on the Oper Leipzig’s homepage: www.oper-leipzig.de
May 2021
Oper Leipzig streams by division
Musikalische Komödie
Gräfin Mariza // Digital Opening
Saturday, 8 May 2021, 7:00pm, subsequently on demand until 10 May, 10:00pm
Gräfin Mariza
Friday, 21 May 2021, 6:00pm, subsequently on demand until Whitsun Monday, 24 May 2021, 10:00pm
Leipziger Ballett
Solitude (Livestream)
Saturday, 15 May 2021, 7:00pm, subsequently on demand until 17 May, 10:00pm
Friday, 21 May 2021, 6:00pm, subsequently on demand until Whitsun Monday, 24 May 2021, 10:00pm
Opera
Lohengrin // Il trovatore // Der Ring an einem Abend // Capriccio // Carmen (Premiere)
Friday, 21 May 2021, 6:00pm, subsequently on demand until Whitsun Monday, 24 May 2021, 10:00pm
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.