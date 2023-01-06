Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Pressemitteilung Box-ID: 930582

Oper Leipzig Augustusplatz 12 04109 Leipzig, Deutschland http://www.oper-leipzig.de
Ansprechpartner:in Frau Gudula Kienemund +49 341 1261266
Logo der Firma Oper Leipzig

New in February: »Anatevka« in Leipzig

(lifePR) (Leipzig, )
Everyone is familiar with this Broadway cult musical: electrifying dance scenes and show numbers are accompanied by intimate moments of the dreams and hopes of Tevye the milkman from the shtetl of Anatevka. »If I were a rich man ... «... February 11, 2023 marks the Leipzig premiere of a new production by director Cusch Jung, under the musical direction of Tobias Engeli, with Milko Milev as Tevye. The village of Anatevka and the expulsion of its inhabitants was fictional in the original story by Scholem Alejchem, but has since become a bitter reality in the Ukraine: refugees tried to find safety by founding a new haven, which they utopianly dubbed Anatevka, not far from Kiev, only to be forced to leave their village once again as a result of the war. Now, on the Musikalische Komödie stage, the fiddler dances on the roof in Anatevka, trying to »scratch out a pleasant tune without breaking his neck.« The Musikalische Komödie is the special venue for musical and operetta of the Leipzig opera.

»Salome« and a sample visit to "The Little Prince"

The revival of »Salome« draws audiences to the opera house on three days in February. Richard Strauss' musical drama of passion, desire and revenge withstood all the prudish performance bans of its day and became his first sensational success worldwide. Fresh, provocative soundscapes capture the erotically charged atmosphere of Salome's veil dance just as strikingly as the earnest pathos of Jochanaan's accusations – the music has lost none of its equally fascinating and disturbing force to this day. Singers include Annemarie Kremer (Salome), Brenden Gunnell (Herod) and Tuomas Pursio (Jochanaan), with Christoph Gedschold conducting the Gewandhausorchester. Furthermore, the Opera and the Leipzig Ballet ensembles provide a platform for encounters: »Quick & Dirty« is the opera format full of surprises and uncensored art (skills), at Blue Monday the dancers introduce themselves personally in the Ballet Hall, and already on February 22 the sampler of the March premiere of »The Little Prince« will take place. Together with the Puerto Rican choreographer and Faust Prize winner Bryan Arias, the Leipzig Ballet will reinterpret this well-known story of friendship and humanity.

Ticket information

All ticket requests can be accommodated online at oper-leipzig.de or via the Oper Leipzig visitor service Tue – Fri 10 am to 6 pm, Sat 12 noon to 6 pm, at both the box office in the Opera House and by telephone under + 49 (0)341-12 61 261.

Website Promotion

Website Promotion

Oper Leipzig

The Leipzig Opera follows the tradition of over 325 years of musical theatre in Leipzig: in 1693, the first opera house on the Brühl was opened as the third civic music theatre in Europe after Venice and Hamburg. Since 1840, the world-renowned Gewandhaus Orchestra has played for all performances of the opera and the Leipzig ballet. In addition to today's opera house on Augustusplatz, built in 1960, Leipzig Opera includes the Musikalische Komödie, a special venue for musical and operettas. With around 680employees, it is the city's largest in-house cultural institution and comprises five mainstays: the opera, Musikalische Komödie, Leipzig Ballet, their 360° outreach and educational programme, and the craft studios which work for all of the city's theatres.

www.oper-leipzig.de/en
Dreiklang 9 The Magazine of the Leipzig Opera (German)
Oper Leipzig's Booklet of Season 22/23 online (German)

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2023, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.