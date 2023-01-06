New in February: »Anatevka« in Leipzig

Everyone is familiar with this Broadway cult musical: electrifying dance scenes and show numbers are accompanied by intimate moments of the dreams and hopes of Tevye the milkman from the shtetl of Anatevka. »If I were a rich man ... «... February 11, 2023 marks the Leipzig premiere of a new production by director Cusch Jung, under the musical direction of Tobias Engeli, with Milko Milev as Tevye. The village of Anatevka and the expulsion of its inhabitants was fictional in the original story by Scholem Alejchem, but has since become a bitter reality in the Ukraine: refugees tried to find safety by founding a new haven, which they utopianly dubbed Anatevka, not far from Kiev, only to be forced to leave their village once again as a result of the war. Now, on the Musikalische Komödie stage, the fiddler dances on the roof in Anatevka, trying to »scratch out a pleasant tune without breaking his neck.« The Musikalische Komödie is the special venue for musical and operetta of the Leipzig opera.



»Salome« and a sample visit to "The Little Prince"



The revival of »Salome« draws audiences to the opera house on three days in February. Richard Strauss' musical drama of passion, desire and revenge withstood all the prudish performance bans of its day and became his first sensational success worldwide. Fresh, provocative soundscapes capture the erotically charged atmosphere of Salome's veil dance just as strikingly as the earnest pathos of Jochanaan's accusations – the music has lost none of its equally fascinating and disturbing force to this day. Singers include Annemarie Kremer (Salome), Brenden Gunnell (Herod) and Tuomas Pursio (Jochanaan), with Christoph Gedschold conducting the Gewandhausorchester. Furthermore, the Opera and the Leipzig Ballet ensembles provide a platform for encounters: »Quick & Dirty« is the opera format full of surprises and uncensored art (skills), at Blue Monday the dancers introduce themselves personally in the Ballet Hall, and already on February 22 the sampler of the March premiere of »The Little Prince« will take place. Together with the Puerto Rican choreographer and Faust Prize winner Bryan Arias, the Leipzig Ballet will reinterpret this well-known story of friendship and humanity.



Ticket information



All ticket requests can be accommodated online at oper-leipzig.de or via the Oper Leipzig visitor service Tue – Fri 10 am to 6 pm, Sat 12 noon to 6 pm, at both the box office in the Opera House and by telephone under + 49 (0)341-12 61 261.