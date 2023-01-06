New in February: »Anatevka« in Leipzig

New in February: »Anatevka« in LeipzigLeipzig, )
»Salome« and a sample visit to "The Little Prince"
The revival of »Salome« draws audiences to the opera house on three days in February. Richard Strauss' musical drama of passion, desire and revenge withstood all the prudish performance bans of its day and became his first sensational success worldwide. Fresh, provocative soundscapes capture the erotically charged atmosphere of Salome's veil dance just as strikingly as the earnest pathos of Jochanaan's accusations – the music has lost none of its equally fascinating and disturbing force to this day. Singers include Annemarie Kremer (Salome), Brenden Gunnell (Herod) and Tuomas Pursio (Jochanaan), with Christoph Gedschold conducting the Gewandhausorchester. Furthermore, the Opera and the Leipzig Ballet ensembles provide a platform for encounters: »Quick & Dirty« is the opera format full of surprises and uncensored art (skills), at Blue Monday the dancers introduce themselves personally in the Ballet Hall, and already on February 22 the sampler of the March premiere of »The Little Prince« will take place. Together with the Puerto Rican choreographer and Faust Prize winner Bryan Arias, the Leipzig Ballet will reinterpret this well-known story of friendship and humanity.
Ticket information
All ticket requests can be accommodated online at oper-leipzig.de or via the Oper Leipzig visitor service Tue – Fri 10 am to 6 pm, Sat 12 noon to 6 pm, at both the box office in the Opera House and by telephone under + 49 (0)341-12 61 261.