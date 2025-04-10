New GMD, a world premiere and a festival – the 2025/26 programme for the Opera, Leipzig Ballet and Musikalische Komödie
With the new General Music Director Ivan Repušić / World premiere of a new composition by Bernd Franke / Premieres and Open Stage at the Festival Lortzing 26 / New KlassikMatch preferential tickets for young audiences
New productions in all other Oper Leipzig departments also provide variety and inspiration: besides a homage to Uwe Scholz, the Leipzig Ballet is presenting new choreographies, a new interpretation of the classic »The Nutcracker« and a modern version of »Eurydice«. The Musikalische Komödie guarantees top-notch entertainment with the cult operetta »Im weißen Rössl« (The White Horse Inn) and the musical »The Addams Family«. The Young Opera is offering three premieres and a new multigenerational club, and is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Sophie Bauer, the director of the Children's and Youth Choir. A notable highlight of the season is the cross-disciplinary music theatre project »Unterwelten« (Underworlds), a performance set in the mysterious cellar corridors of the Opera House.
Tobias Wolff once again focuses on versatility and originality in the programme:
»Ivan Repušić's debut with ›Falstaff‹ is a great and meaningful signal – launching his term with a veritable ensemble piece. Together with composer Bernd Franke, librettist Jessica Walker and a congenial team of directors led by Florentine Klepper, we have been working towards the world premiere of ›Coming Up for Air‹ for a long time – now it is finally becoming reality! As part of our ›Lortzing 26‹ festival, we will not only be presenting a double premiere, but also a multi-faceted programme full of history and stories. I am also excited about the choreographic world premiere of ›Euridice‹, Fran Díaz's work with the Leipzig Ballet. And with ›The Nutcracker‹, ›Im weißen Rössl‹ and ›The Addams Family‹, we are ensuring a diverse audience reach.
The fact that this season is my farewell season in Leipzig due to the premature call to the Staatstheater Braunschweig makes me wistful – but above all I am grateful: for the time together, our successes and special encounters. I am very much looking forward to organising this last season together with my outstanding team with full energy. «
Verdi, Mozart and a breathtaking world premiere on the opera stage
In his inaugural season at Oper Leipzig, Ivan Repušić, the new General Music Director, takes over the musical direction of »Falstaff«, Giuseppe Verdi's beloved »lyrical comedy« replete with pranks and mix-ups. The production by Marlene Hahn will premiere on 11 October 2025. On 14 March 2026, a commissioned composition will be premiered: British author and singer Jessica Walker has created a libretto based on the poignant novel »Coming Up for Air« by Canadian Sarah Leipciger, which composer Bernd Franke will set to music for Leipzig. The fascinating story of the freedom to breathe, woven from three lives in three different time periods, will be staged by the renowned director Florentine Klepper. The opera season will commence on 13 September 2025 with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's »Così fan tutte«. Katharina Thoma, who has already created one of the most successful works in the Leipzig repertoire with »Don Giovanni«, has been engaged to direct this production. Notably, this Mozart work is not among the 14 revivals featured in the opera programme for 2025/26, which instead includes gems such as »La Bohème« and »The Magic Flute«, as well as the eagerly awaited new production of »Pique Dame« (The Queen of Spades). The celebrated Handel opera »Giulio Cesare in Egitto«, directed by Damiano Michieletto and co-produced with the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in Paris, is also returning.
A diverse festival to rediscover Albert Lortzing
Oper Leipzig is honouring the composer, singer and actor Albert Lortzing with a festival in 2026 to mark the 225th anniversary of his birth and the 175th anniversary of his death. »Lortzing 26«, is scheduled to take place from 24 April to 3 May 2026 as a part of the annual »Musikstadt:Leipzig« festival. Not only were numerous of his operas premiered in Leipzig, but the creator of »Zar und Zimmermann« also performed on stage himself and helped shape the music of his time in an confrontational and people-oriented way. The ten-day »Lortzing 26« festival will feature ten performances, including two premieres: Albert Lortzing's popular Spieloper »Der Waffenschmied«, a comedy of mistaken identity revolving around love and status, will be presented on 24 April 2026 at the Musikalische Komödie, and his rarely performed revolutionary opera »Regina« on 25 April 2026 at the Opera House. In addition to repertoire works such as »Zar und Zimmermann« and »Undine«, the opening concert of the International Festival of Vocal Music »a cappella« will also present choral pieces by the prolific artist. Furthermore, an academic conference is being planned in collaboration with the University of Leipzig, as well as an exhibition, an »Open Stage« for choirs on Augustusplatz and guided walks to places in the city that were of significance to Lortzing. All the latest information can be found online at lortzing.oper-leipzig.de.
Tradition, modernity and innovative support for young talent at the Leipzig Ballet
In his second season, ballet director Rémy Fichet has curated a programme that is both diverse and inspiring. The enchanting prelude to the Christmas season is scheduled for 28 November, featuring a new production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's renowned »The Nutcracker«, choreographed by Kaloyan Boyadjiev. The choreographer was recently awarded first prize in the 2022 international Competition for Young Ballet Choreographers, the Prix de Biarritz. On 22 February 2026, a two-part ballet evening will follow as a tribute to its creator Uwe Scholz: »Mozart/ Rachmaninov«. A choreographic premiere awaits the audience on 30 May 2026 with »Eurydice« by Fran Díaz. Drawing inspiration from the mythical figure of Eurydice, accompanied by the compositions of renowned artists such as Krzysztof Penderecki, Henryk Mikołaj Górecki, and others, Díaz's inaugural work in Leipzig offers a fresh perspective on the ancient material. In the mysterious cellars of the opera house, unique »Underworlds« will be unlocked, an immersive parcours that will reinterpret the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice – a collaborative work of art involving all departments of Oper Leipzig from 4 to 7 June 26. Fans of »Romeo and Juliet«, choreographed by Lauren Lovette, can look forward to a revival of a production that has already achieved cult status.
For the season finale on 2 June 2026, Leipzig Ballet is introducing an innovative format: »New Waves« will provide young talents with the opportunity to explore and develop their individual movement style choreographically – the next step up from »Out of the Box«. This collaboration with LOFFT – DAS THEATER will be presented in the distinctive setting of Hall 7, located within the Leipzig Cotton Mill complex.
The venue Musikalische Komödie is all about entertainment, from cult operettas to dance shows
The Musikalische Komödie Leipzig presents a diverse programme of musicals, operettas, light operas and ballets. The musical »The Addams Family« gets the season off to a promising start on 15 November 2025. This production, under the direction of Till Kleine-Möller, features music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, portraying the most eccentric family in the horror genre. The cult operetta »Im weißen Rössl«, a classic with unforgettable melodies such as »Es muss was Wunderbares sein« (It Must Be Wonderful), returns on 28 February 2026 in a new production by Klaus Christian Schreiber. This will be followed by the festival premiere of Albert Lortzing's »Der Waffenschmied« on 24 April 2026. This prime example of a Spieloper juggles themes of craftsmanship, love and humorous entanglements with a socially critical view of power and vanity. Sonja Trebes' production forms part of the »Lortzing 26« festival, which is dedicated to the works and life of the composer. The fourth and final performance in the premiere quartet is a dance show: Entitled »Strangers in the Night« this production has been created by Mirko Mahr, the ballet director of the Musikalische Komödie, and is a tribute to the American singer-songwriter Frank Sinatra. The programme is further enriched by 13 revivals from the diverse repertoire of the Musikalische Komödie, which ensure musical variety and unforgettable theatre moments, including the audience favourites »Hello! Again?« and »The Producers«.
Young Opera Leipzig celebrates three premieres and launches a new theatre club
To kick off the Young Opera Leipzig, Musikalische Komödie's operetta diva Friederike Meinke will play Maria Bellacanta, setting the record straight about the myth that the opera is vocally cursed. »Hillary the witch goes to the opera« makes for an exhilarating evening out and premieres on 28 February 2026. On 1 March 2026, »Holle!«, a young opera by Sebastian Schwab on climate change, co-developed by children and inspired by the Grimm fairy tale »Frau Holle«, will follow. The major new children's choir piece of the season, premiering on 27 June 2026, is intriguingly titled »Pit and Paula – freshly salted«, and any allusions to The Salt Princess or King Lear are intended! Sophie Bauer, director of the Oper Leipzig Children's and Youth Choir, which has over 200 young singers, will celebrate her 20th anniversary in the role.
The performances, concerts and 360° educational programmes of the Young Opera cover the entire age spectrum from 0 to 99, with everything from baby concerts to guided tours. In the 25/26 season, a number of new formats will be added: »Richard – was geht?«, a family-friendly tour of the house for creative discovery of Richard Wagner's work and life, and »Sneak Peek«, a new digital glimpse behind the scenes for teachers. The new theatre club »Kool and the Gens« brings generations together in a shared musical theatre experience. In the »So ein Theater!« workshops, children and their companions will experience lively sessions on singing, costume design, dance, make-up and acting. The »nah-Bar« is a unique space that encourages creative thinking, doing and playing. Oper Leipzig is committed to inclusivity, and its offerings are further enhanced by audio descriptions and a tactile parcours.
»Tacheles – Year of Jewish Culture«
In 2026, the Free State of Saxony is set to host the state-wide »Tacheles – Year of Jewish Culture«, with Oper Leipzig contributing to the event through a multifaceted programme. The book premiere of »Gefeiert und vergessen? Lebenswege ›rassisch‹ und politisch verfolgter Künstlerinnen und Künstler der Leipziger Oper« (Celebrated and Forgotten? The life stories of ›racially‹ and politically persecuted artists at the Oper Leipzig), is included in the programme, as well as a chamber music concert in honour of the former Kapellmeister and founder of the MDR Symphony Orchestra, Alfred Szendrei, in collaboration with the Gewandhausorchester and the MDR. Other highlights include revivals of the productions »The Producers« and »Csárdásfürstin«, the German premiere of the new production of the award-winning musical »Der Hase mit den Bernsteinaugen« (The Hare with Amber Eyes) in the 2026/27 season and the mobile lieder evening »Wiegala«.
Tickets for Subscriptions 25/26 are available now, general sales from June, Klassik Match Card from August
Save the date: General ticket sales for the new season at Oper Leipzig start on Tuesday, 3 June 2025. Prior to this date, Oper Leipzig subscribers are granted exclusive access to order new subscriptions and purchase individual tickets. Oper Leipzig has meticulously curated eight subscription options, showcasing a diverse array of new productions. The new mixed subscriptions replace the department-based weekday subscriptions and the Mix-Light variants. The premiere subscriptions, which have become an insider's tip for enjoying art and festive evenings, remain unchanged.
From 12 August 2025, the new KlassikMatch Card will be available for the first time at the Gewandhaus and Opera House box offices, offering people under 30 particularly low-priced tickets in advance, two months prior to each event. All information can already be found online at www.klassikmatch.de or @klassikmatch on Instagram.
Further information and online ticket sales at oper-leipzig.de or via the Oper Leipzig's visitor service Tue–Fri 10 am–6 pm, Sat 12 pm–6 pm, both at the box office in the Opera House and by phone on +49 (0)341-12 61 261.
www.oper-leipzig.de/en